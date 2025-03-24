The grand comeback of Cebu Young Designers Competition at SM J Mall

With its revival after a 13-year hiatus, the grand comeback of Cebu Young Designers Competition (CYDC) took over SM J Mall.

The commitment to local talent, reinforces SM J Mall’s role as a hub for creativity and innovation.

This much-anticipated revival signals a new chapter for design, proving once again that Cebu is home to some of the country’s most promising fashion visionaries. The 2025 CYDC is a 6-month long event that has ignited a wave of excitement and anticipation among aspiring creatives across the region.

Behind the Seams: The Journey to the CYDC Finale

The journey to the CYDC 2025 Grand Finale was no easy feat. It began in October 2024 when a call went out to aspiring fashion designers across the country. From countless hopefuls, 36 semifinalists were selected in November, each bringing their unique vision to the competition.

But only 8 finalists would rise to the top. After months of challenges, mentorship, and innovation, the final eight designers emerged—Cris Escobido, Joshua Chiong, Johara Mina Mala Mara, King Rosales, Caesy Coronel, Steven Cyrus Agripo, Sarah Tutor, and John Ivan Galochino—each ready to take the stage and showcase their defining moment in fashion.

On March 22, 2025 at The Atrium, SM J Mall, the Top 8 Finalists stepped onto the runway for the highly anticipated CYDC Finale Showdown. Each designer poured their heart into their collection, turning their inspirations into designs that showcased their talent and vision. Every cut, stitch, and silhouette told a story—one of boldness, originality, and the courage to push boundaries. Judging these young creatives was a panel of industry experts, including master couturier Cary Santiago, photographer Jan Gonzales, entrepreneur Vern Enciso, fashion show director Direk Junjet Primor, and Love and Diamonds Creative Director Hope Ty.

The CYDC 2025 Winners

After an intense competition and breathtaking showcases, the night ended with history in the making.

Sarah Tutor (left) emerged as the Grand Winner of the long-awaited Cebu Young Designers Competition 2025. King Rosales (middle) secured 1st Runner-Up, while Caesy Coronel (right) took 2nd Runner-Up and was also named Best in Creative Direction.

Other standout designers were also recognized for their talent and innovation. Joshua Chiong (left) won Oro China’s Jewelry Design Challenge, while the Group Styling Challenge award went to Johara Mina Mala Mara, Sarah Tutor, John Ivan Galochino, and King Rosales.

Meet the Champion: Sarah Tutor

Crowned as the 2025 Grand Winner of the Cebu Young Designers Competition, Sarah Tutor is a student at the Fashion Institute of the Philippines with a deep passion for sustainable fashion. Her winning collection, “Hosana,” drew inspiration from the palm tree, a symbol of victory and resilience in literature and the Bible.

For Sarah, winning the CYDC wasn’t just about taking home the title—it was about growth, gratitude, and embracing every challenge along the way. Reflecting on her journey, she shared to CDN Digital, “Be grateful and appreciate the journey. Any hardship, any opportunity—celebrate it.”

When asked to describe her experience with CYDC, her answer was simple but powerful: “Blessed.” “I am so much blessed with knowledge, with people, with relationships,” she said, emphasizing the connections she built with her fellow designers and mentors along the way. Guiding her throughout this process was her mentor, Bree Esplanada, whose support played a vital role in her journey.

The Powerhouses Behind CYDC’s Success

The competition also marked a milestone for Oro China Jewelry, a key partner in bringing CYDC to life. For them, it wasn’t just about awarding a winner—it was about discovering Cebu’s next fashion trailblazers and giving them a platform to shine. That platform was made even stronger by SM J Mall, the official venue partner, which provided the perfect stage for emerging designers. Assistant Mall Manager Eric Mar Valenzuela highlighted their commitment to local talent, reinforcing the mall’s role as a hub for creativity and innovation.

As the finale wrapped up, the CYDC proved to be more than just a competition —it was a movement, a community, and a testament to Cebu’s thriving fashion scene. As Jewel Jalandoni Camomot, Senior Marketing Manager of Oro China Jewelry, advised the next generation of designers: “Be bold. Be original. Don’t just look at what’s trending. Go out of the ordinary, go out of the box, and be different with your design.”

As the curtains close on this year’s CYDC, one thing is certain: the future of Cebu fashion is fearless, and it has only just begun. With that, the next era of fashion begins. Cebu’s young designers are ready to take on the world!

