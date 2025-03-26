menu
FAITH Life! Uncategorized

Daily Gospel, March 26

By: March 26, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 26, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Third Week of Lent.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 5, 17-19

Jesus said to his disciples: “Do not think that I have come to abolish the law or the prophets. I have come not to abolish but to fulfill.

Amen, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not the smallest letter or the smallest part of a letter will pass from the law, until all things have taken place.

Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven. But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

