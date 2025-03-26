Get more with Aerophone: Why now is the best time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25

It’s hard to believe that it has already been a month since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series—yet the hype has not died down.

From its revolutionary Galaxy AI features to its sleek design, this powerhouse smartphone series continues to make waves. And if you haven’t gotten your hands on one yet, now is the perfect time. Aerophone is rolling out amazing promos that will run until March 31, 2025, so don’t miss out.

Epic Features, Even More Epic Deals

The Galaxy S25 Series isn’t just a smartphone, but your ultimate AI companion. With features like Human-like AI Agent, Circle to Search, Music Search, and Now Brief, it redefines convenience, efficiency, and innovation. Whether you choose the S25, S25+, or the ultimate S25 Ultra, you’re in for a game-changing mobile experience.

To make this upgrade even sweeter, Aerophone is offering exclusive promos and discounts that will help you maximize your purchase. Check out these jaw-dropping deals:

FREE Galaxy Buds FE worth P5,490 with every purchase

Up to P6,000 off on installment via Samsung Finance+ (0% interest)

JISULIFE Ultra1 Fan worth P3,699 for free when you buy online via Home Credit (0% installment)

20% off on Samsung accessories when you pay via GCash

Up to P5,000 cashback and P2,500 GCash credits when using Metrobank

Buy Now, Pay Later available for BDO and Metrobank credit card holders

50% off on a one-year Samsung Care+ plan or 28% off on a two-year Samsung Care+ plan

Get Your Galaxy S25 Hassle-Free

Shopping for your new Galaxy device has never been easier. Aerophone has partnered with Home Credit to bring financing right to your fingertips. Simply visit www.aerophone.com.ph, choose your preferred model, select Home Credit at checkout, and enjoy a seamless online financing experience with delivery right to your doorstep.

Prefer to see it in person? You can also pick up your brand-new Galaxy S25 at any of these Samsung Experience Stores:

Samsung Vermosa Mall, Cavite

Samsung One Ayala Mall, Makati City

Samsung SM Consolacion

Samsung Gaisano Island Mall Mactan

Samsung SM J Mall

Samsung Parkmall

Samsung Robinsons Galleria Cebu

Samsung SM Seaside

Time Is Running Out, Act Now!

These exclusive promos are only available until March 31, 2025, or while stocks last. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, there’s no better time than now.

Ready to join #TeamGalaxy? Visit www.aerophone.com.ph or contact Aerophone customer support at 0919-077-6438 for more details. Don’t miss your chance to experience the future of mobile technology at unbeatable prices.

