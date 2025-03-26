Juan Paulo Mindo: Hardworking son whose life ended in Mandaue accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Juan Paulo Mindo, fondly known by his friends as “Pau-Pau,” once dreamed to work in hotel management as a young boy.

When he entered college, however, he decided to get a part-time job as a call center agent to earn money for his own needs.

Paulo found himself enjoying the work and being able to help his mother who works as a caregiver in Mongolia. He then decided to quit school and continue to work.

Just recently, his mother’s employer abroad offered an opportunity for Paulo to work as a waiter in Mongolia.

He was overjoyed by the offer as it would not only open a greater opportunity for him as it would also enable him to reunite with his mother. Paulo was set to join his mother in Mongolia in the year 2026.

But in a tragic turn of events, Paulo’s plans would remain just that – just plans. He was killed after his motorcycle collided with a fire truck at the intersection of A.C Cortes St. cor. Plaridel St., in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City on Sunday, March 23.

He was only 23-years-old.

Paulo’s death has caused a stir on social media, with netizens debating on whether he was at fault for not giving way to the firetruck which was rushing to respond to a fire in Brgy. Paknaan at time.

In response, his mother Stella implored others to be respectful with their comments and relayed that she plans to file a criminal case against the driver of the firetruck.

Kind and obedient son

Stella shared in an interview with CDN Digital that her son was a kind and obedient person since he was younger.

She narrated that since he was a young boy, Paulo was also close to his parents and five other siblings. He was especially close to his older sister.

As he grew up, Paulo was like other teenagers who enjoyed spending time with friends. Despite this, he remained to be a kindhearted person who rarely gave his parents headaches.

Once he found a job, he willingly shared some of his earnings to his mother. Her son’s good nature made Stella extremely proud of him.

Requested for a motorcycle

Stella told CDN Digital that Paulo requested for a motorcycle for him to easily travel from home to his work everyday. After making him promise to always drive cautiously, Stella gifted him a motorcycle.

Paulo was a good driver, according to his mother. He never violated any traffic laws or haphazardly put himself in any danger on the road.

He was a good kid who had dreams to make a name for himself, Stella said.

Paulo’s death has left a hole in the hearts of his parents and siblings, who are still trying to accept the fact that his dreams would not become a reality.

Day by day, his loved ones are slowly coming to terms with the fact that the kindhearted Paulo has been taken from this world at such a young age. Paulo’s funeral ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday, April 2.

