Motorists told: Always give way to firetrucks, emergency vehicles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Motorists are reminded to always give way to emergency vehicles, like firetrucks, that are on its way to respond to emergency situations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), issued the reminder following the Sunday night accident that killed a motorcycle rider.

When the accident happened, a firetruck owned by the Cebu Filipino-Chinese Volunteers Fire Brigade was heading to Brgy. Paknaan in the northern part of Manduae City, where a huge flame was engulfing homes in the thickly populated community.

As it crossed the intersection of A.C Cortes and D.M. Cortes Streets in Brgy. Cambaro, a motorcycle that was traveling from the old Mandaue Mactan Bridge crashed into the firetruck.

The crash killed motorcycle driver, Juan Paulo Mindo, a 23-year-old call-center agent from Lapu-Lapu City.

But instead of helping the motorcycle driver, the firetruck driver continued to travel to the fire site in. Brgy. Paknaan and left Mindo, who was already dead when brought to the Mandaue City Hospital.

Charge

The firetruck driver surrendered to the Mandaue City police but was eventually released from custody on Tuesday after Mindo’s family failed to charge him within the 18-hour reglementary period for his detention.

Mindo’s mother, Stella, told CDN Digital that she is determined to file a complaint against the firetruck driver.

Villaro said they are prepared to assist the family should they decide to charge to firetruck driver.

Following the accident, various discussions emerged on social media as to who was to blame for Mindo’s death.

Villaro said that the matter is for the court to decide. Their task is to compile pieces of evidence and assist the family in the filing of the complaint against the firetruck driver.

Emergency vehicles

Meanwhile, Villaro is again reminding the motorists to always give way to emergency vehicles, like firetrucks.

She said that when they hear sirens, motorists should pull over to allow emergency vehicles to pass and reach their destinations in the soonest possible time.

“Sa mga motorist nga naa sa palibot, nga mogive way sila. Mopadaplian sila sa sakto, ug mo-give way sila sa mga emergency vehicles nga naa sa dalan,” stated Villaro.

(For the motorists who are nearby, they should give way. They should pullover and allow the emergency vehicles to pass.)

The need to yield to emergency vehicles is provided under Article III, Section 43B of Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Article V Section 49 states that drivers “shall immediately drive the same to a position as near as possible and parallel to the right-hand edge or curb of the highway, clear of any intersection of highways, and shall stop and remain in such position, unless otherwise directed by a peace officer, until such vehicle shall have passed.”

Still, Villaro said that drivers of emergency vehicles should always exercise caution and continue to observe traffic rules and regulations even if they are on a rush.

In addition, Villaro is urging motorists to also give way to private vehicles that are transporting patients who are in need of immediate medical attention.

