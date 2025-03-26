Philippines rout Maldives 4-1 in Asian Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) kicked off its AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign with a lopsided 4-1 win over Maldives on Tuesday night, March 25, at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

It was a walk in the park for the PMNFT logging four goals courtesy of Jefferson Tabinas, Bjorn KRistensen, Randy Schneider, and Sandro Reyes putting them on top of Group A’s table temporarily.

Tabinas opened the scoring spree with his sixth minute goal from a timely flick courtesy of his brother Paul Tabinas off Schneider’s corner kick.

READ: PMNFT set for AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier vs. Maldives in Clark

The PMNFT went on to a 2-0 advantage after Kristensen, one of the team’s heroes in their historic AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup last year netted a 19th minute goal from a right-footed strike coming off a pass from Schneider who debuted for the team.

ASIAN CUP QUALIFIER

The PMNFT sealed the first half with a 2-0 advantage and stalled their offense in most of the second half until the Maldivian squad came alive with a 62nd minute goal from Ali Fasir.

READ: PMNFT’s historic AFF campaign signals a huge leap in int’l football

The Filipinos retaliated with a 77th minute goal, this time from Schneider who became the team’s facilitator throughout the match.

Reyes then put the icing on the cake with his extra time, 92nd minute goal.

READ: Myanmar forces PHL to a 1-1 draw in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

It was also a special win for Spanish coach Albert Capellas as it marked his first Asian Cup qualifiers victory.

The Philippines and Tajikistan are on the winning column in Group A with the Philippines leading on top for higher goal difference. Tajikistan beats Timor-Leste, 1-0, also happened last Tuesday.

The PMNFT will return int action for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10 against Tajikistan with the venue yet to be determined.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP