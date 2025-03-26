Cebu police stories: March 26, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 26, 2025.

Jobless man in Cebu City nabbed for illegal firearm possession

A 20-year-old unemployed man from Brgy. Ermita, Cebu City, was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm on Tuesday evening, March 25.

The suspect was identified as Jester Rosal Pedrosa, alias “Laway,” a resident of the barangay.

According to a police report, officers served a search warrant against Pedrosa at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, leading to the seizure of a .38-caliber revolver along with four live rounds of ammunition.

As of this writing, Pedrosa is detained at the Carbon Police Station, pending the filing of charges for possession of an unlicensed firearm. (Paul Lauro)

–

P40,800 worth of suspected shabu seized in Cebu City drug bust

Suspected shabu worth P40,800 was confiscated from a street-level drug personality during a drug bust in Sitio Nasipit, Brgy. Talamban, Cebu City, on Tuesday, March 25.

Police arrested the suspect, Julio Menders Adolfo, alias “Tingrol,” 59, at around 4:10 p.m.

Adolfo is classified as a street-level individual (SLI) and was found in possession of six grams of suspected shabu worth P40,800, according to police.

The suspect will face charges for the possession and sale of illegal drugs. (Paul Lauro)

–

Man lands in jail for stealing 3 chickens in Naga City

A 34-year-old man from Talisay City, Cebu, landed in jail for allegedly stealing three chickens at around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25.

The suspect, Bobby Trazona Sarona, 34, was arrested just a few hours later, at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 26.

According to a police report, Sarona was caught in the act carrying three stolen chickens belonging to a woman who lives in Purok Emeliana, Barangay Tuyan, Naga City.

Sarona was reportedly chased down and cornered by seven or more bystanders before being turned over to the Naga City police. Authorities are preparing to file theft charges against him, and he remains in police custody. (Paul Lauro)

_

Suspected illegal gunmaker, 63, nabbed in Danao City

A 63-year-old man, allegedly involved in illegal gunmaking, was apprehended by police inside a hut in Brgy. Cahumayan, Danao City, northern Cebu, in the early hours of Wednesday, March 28.

The suspect was caught in the act of manufacturing firearms by officers who responded to a report about his illegal activities.

Liloan police arrested the suspect, identified only as alias “Lando,” at around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday inside a hut in Purok Fatima, Sitio Portland, Brgy. Cahumayan.

Officers confiscated a .45-caliber pistol, an unfinished .45-caliber pistol, five lower receivers, three magazines, and various firearm assembly tools.

As of this writing, Lando is detained at the custodial facility of the Liloan Police Station. He will face charges for the illegal manufacture of firearms and violation of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) gun ban. (Emmariel Ares)

