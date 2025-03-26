Big Yellow’s Reycar Auxilio debuts in Japan on March 31

​CEBU CITY, Philippines — Big Yellow Boxing Gym prospect, Reycar “The Machine” Auxilio is gearing up for a pivotal fight in Japan on March 31, at the famous Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Auxilio will take on fellow prospect and hometown bet Ren Ohashi in an eight-rounder bout under the featherweight division in his first fight in Japan. It will be part of a fight card put up by well-known Japanese promoter Hideyuki Ohashi.

It’s a make-or-break fight for the 27-year-old Auxilio whose boxing career is on a roller coaster ride.

He was the busiest in 2024, winning three of his four bouts. It would have been more impressive if Auxilio won against Junibert Bantay in Carcar City, south Cebu, but he faltered via majority decision.

In 2023, Auxilio’s had a shaky outing only winning three of his bouts against Jay-ar Aliasot in Bohol. He went on to lose to Angelo Beltran for the Philippines Mindanao Professional Boxing Federation super bantamweight title via a second round knockout.

He wrapped up 2023 with a split draw against Jimmy Ramiso Cannu in Tacloban City for the vacant Visayas Professional Boxing Association super bantamweight title.

Currently, he has seven wins with six knockouts, four defeats, and one draw.

On the other hand, Ren Ohashi is a newcomer with a perfect 2-0 (win-loss) record and two knockouts. Both Ohashi’s opponents were Thai Weeraphon Ketnarong and Atthachai Prasoetri which he both knocked out in 2024 in Japan.

