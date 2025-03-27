2,900 police officers to secure Cebu for May 12 elections

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 2,900 police officers will be deployed across the cities and municipalities in the province of Cebu and tasked to ensure that no acts of violence or intimation would disrupt the electoral process for the midterm elections.

This was the announcement made by Police Colonel Jovito Atanacio, acting provincial director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) during a covenant signing ceremony on Wednesday, March 26.

These personnel will be deployed at polling precincts and centers during the election day on May 12.

According to Atanacio, their security preparations for the local and national midterm elections were first crafted back in December of 2024. He disclosed that as of today, their deployment plan of all available officers is set and ready for implementation.

While the province of Cebu remains to be under the green category or areas that are generally peaceful, the police director assured that they will not be complacent.

“Wala kita niingon nga magrelax na kay wala man ta kahibalo są mga indibidwal natong lumulupyo. But hinaot, prayerfully nga unta malamposon, malanturon. Ug maipabot sa atong komunidad nga ang pagboto nila, base sa atong ginatawag nga demokrasiya, nga ang integridad, honesty nga ipaluntad nato,” said Atanacio.

(We are not saying that we should relax because we do not know the intentions of every individual in our community. But hopefully, through prayer, everything will be successful and transparent. And we hope to convey to our community that their votes, based on what we call democracy, should uphold integrity and honesty.)

Atanacio also revealed that they have not monitored any potential private armed groups (PAG) that may be utilized to initiate violent incidents that would disrupt the election season in Cebu.

In spite of this, their monitoring and intelligence operations are relentless to detect if any armed group would come out to cause chaos in the province for the upcoming elections.

“Wala gyud mi niundang ug naglimit sa atong report. Recorded nga wala kitay ginatawag nga potential PAGs. But hindi kami naglimit niana. Kami sige gihapon tan-aw sa kasiguraduhan or sa ating peace and order atsaka public safety sa tibuok probinsya sa Sugbo,” said Atanacio.

(We never stopped or limited our reporting. It is recorded that we do not have any identified potential PAGs. But we did not stop there. We continue to ensure peace, order, and public safety throughout the entire province of Cebu.)

In addition, Atanacio urged the public to be vigilant and proactive in standing against unethical acts of vote-buying, intimidation, and disinformation during the election season. /clorenciana

