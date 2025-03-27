LIST: Holidays in April 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Summer is here, and at least five Holidays await Filipinos planning to make the time for spiritual development or looking forward to hit the beach this April.

The first regular Holiday this month falls on the 1st day. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared April 1 as a regular Holiday in observance of the Eid al-Fitr, the Islamic feast of Ramadan or the end of Ramadan.

Eight days after the Eid al-Fitr, on April 9, the Philippines will be celebrating the Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) in honor of the brave countrymen who served and fought for the country.

The second week of April will mark the Holy Week in the Roman Catholic Calendar, with Maundy Thursday and Holy Friday falling on April 17 and 18 respectively. Both dates are considered regular holidays.

Black Saturday on April 19 is declared a Special Non-Working Holiday.

While most establishments close or have limited operations during Holy Week, skeletal employees who will report for duty on these dates are entitled to receive additional pay.

Meanwhile, employees working on Special Non-Working Holidays will get an additional 30 percent of their salary. Special Non-Working Holidays entail a “No Work, No Pay” principle but several companies will pay their workers who will work on those days.