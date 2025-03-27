Cebu’s Nina Ytang leads UP in UAAP volleyball’s biggest upset

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nina Ytang of the University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Fighting Maroons on Wednesday delivered a career-defining performance, powering her team to a shocking victory over the heavily-favored National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs, 26-24, 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 in the UAAP Season 87 Women’s Volleyball Tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ytang, a proud native of Liloan town in northern Cebu, erupted for 30 points, tying the record for the highest-scoring middle blocker in UAAP history.

Her historic feat tied the previous 30-point mark set by NU legend Jaja Santiago in 2017. Ytang’s explosive effort not only carried UP to a crucial 4-5 (win-loss) record but also broke a three-way tie with Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University, keeping the Lady Maroons’ Final Four hopes alive.

The 23-year-old veteran was just two points shy of matching the all-time single-game scoring record for UP, set by Tots Carlos in 2018.

“Speechless ako. Bilog talaga ang bola. Binigay lang namin lahat,” said Ytang after the game. “Sabi namin nung fifth set, dito na ‘to. Malayo na tayo, bakit pa tayo susuko? Linaban lang talaga namin—tulungan at tiyaga lang sa loob ng court.”

Nina Ytang heroics also ended the Lady Fighting Maroons’ grueling seven-year, nine-game losing streak against the powerhouse Lady Bulldogs, further underscoring the magnitude of UP’s stunning triumph.

On the losing end, MVP frontrunner Bella Belen did her best to carry NU, tallying a triple-double of 21 points off 16 attacks and five aces, along with 13 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions.

The Lady Fighting Maroons will try to sustain their momentum when they face the University of the East (UE) Lady Warriors on Sunday, March 30, at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

