Cebu police stories: March 27, 2025

CEBU, Philippines–Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 27, 2025

Cebu City buy-bust yields P714,000 worth of shabu

A 19-year-old man was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio San Juan, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, at around 2:37 a.m. on Thursday, March 27.

The suspect, Nathaneil Sermillon Cenabre, also known as “Insik,” had quit school and was allegedly selling illegal drugs to support his pregnant partner.

He was found in possession of 105 grams of suspected shabu worth approximately P714,000 and a .357 caliber revolver loaded with four live rounds.

He now faces charges for violating R.A. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), R.A. 10591 Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and the Comelec gun ban. (Paul Lauro)

An armed man was shot and killed on Thursday morning, March 27, 2025, in Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City.

According to initial reports, the suspect allegedly resisted arrest when authorities responded to reports of an armed individual in the area. Instead of heeding to the officers’ call to surrender, the suspect opened fire at them.

This led to a confrontation with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT). During the incident, one SWAT officer was also reportedly wounded.

As of this writing, the officer is in a stable condition. (Paul Lauro)

Five suspects nabbed in Siquijor, Negros Oriental buy-busts

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Siquijor and Negros Oriental apprehended five drug suspects in two separate buy-bust operations conducted only hours apart.

At around 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26, authorities nabbed 36-year-old alias “Philip” in Barangay Lalao, San Juan, Siquijor province.

Philip is a mobile bar owner and a completer of the barangay’s community-based drug rehab program (CBDRP).

Suspected shabu worth P1,020 was seized from his possession.

Around one hour later or at 12:12 p.m., operatives dismantled an alleged drug den in Barangay Banilad, Bacong in Negros Oriental.

They arrested the alleged drug den maintainer alias “Gilbert,” 56, who is a truck driver.

Also arrested were alleged drug den visitors: alias “Dennis,” 37, pedicab driver; alias “Filbert,” 25, remote task freelancer; and alias “Alvin,” 38, a sari-sari store owner.

Seized during the operation were seven grams of suspected shabu worth P47,600 and various drug paraphernalia.

Drugs charges are being readied, as of this writing, against the suspects who are detained by local authorities. (Emmariel Ares)

