FACES OF CEBU: Bastinuod, 32, digital artist

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Creativity is innate in all of us.

It is in us to create means to connect, empathize, and, most importantly, express our authenticity.

When we speak of authenticity, this Cebuano artist is a living legend. His art speaks volumes about society’s realities.

Meet one of Cebu’s most renowned artists, Bastinuod. (He chooses to be known by this artist name.)

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Ferl John Pacaldo, Fire Volunteer

By now, you’ve probably seen his work online. Others may even have his art in their spaces—a vibrant reminder of how creativity can depict reality.

Where did the name Bastinuod come from?

“The name Bastinuod comes from a fusion of my nickname “Basti” and the Cebuano word tinuod, meaning “real.” It sums up what I try to do with my work—speak my truth.” said the 32-year-old artist.

Since starting in 2016, Bastinuod has focused on creating meaningful art. He expresses his thoughts and emotions in the way he knows best—through his art.

“As an artist, I’m naturally argumentative, but I channel that energy into visuals instead of debates. I work mainly in digital art, with a signature style that draws from comic book aesthetics,” he added.

He reimagines indigenous Filipino iconography and daily life through bold, colorful art—some call it pop, others say street, but for him, it’s simply his truth in visual form.

Many of his works tackle pressing societal issues—topics some people would rather stay silent about.

“Art, for me, is a personal outlet—but at the same time, it becomes a tool for public conversation. I often feel like my thoughts are too much or unsolicited, so I express them through my work. Whether I’m talking about history, present-day issues, or the quirks of modern life, I try to make space for reflection through my work.”

Through his work, he captures the pulse of the people, sparking connection and conversation.

“My art allows me to question things, provoke thought, and connect with others who might feel the same way,” he said.

At art shows and galleries, his corner always draws the biggest crowd.

Why? Because his art resonates—it speaks the truth.

One of his most memorable works to date is his superhero portraits of frontliners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It started as a personal project to help me cope with my mental health during that challenging time, while also expressing my gratitude toward those risking their lives for everyone’s safety. Through my art, I wanted to show my appreciation in my own small way,” he shared.

It’s no surprise that his works appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“From my name, I want to speak my truth that luckily some people see as their truth as well. Either my art as commentary of history, current issues, peculiarity of modernity, anything. I think all artists draw from their surroundings, it’s just that for me, it’s very personal. Aside from rooting the discourse in my art from social issues, I also draw inspiration from the things I enjoy and like. Like, redrawing illustrations from Studio Ghibli’s biggest films with reimagined Filipino twists. I mean, it really depends – different day, different mood,” he said.