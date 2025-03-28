Third Sunflower Parade gives tribute to UP women athletes 

“We are the ones who show the world what women are capable of. We are the ones who prove that strength is not defined by gender.”

A strong statement by Achrissa Maw of the Women’s Basketball Team of the University of the Philippines (UP) during the Third Sunflower Run-Walk-Parade that was held last March 22,2025 at the Academic Oval of UP Diliman campus.

“Pagpugay sa Kababaihan, Pag-asa Para sa Kabataan” is the event’s theme as part of the Women’s Month celebration that also gave tribute to UP female athletes.

Member universities of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) compete in 20 sports which have Men’s and Women’s divisions, with the exception of baseball, in which only men participate, and softball, which is for women only.

Since 1938, UP women’s teams were champions for 21 seasons in swimming, 12 in Judo, 9 in badminton, 8 in volleyball, 7 in basketball, 6 in table tennis, 5 in fencing, 3 in softball, 3 in chess, 2 in taekwondo gyeorugi, 1 in football, and 1 in taekwondo poomsae.

Softball is only played in the women’s division that started in 1953. UP won the championship four times: Seasons 58 (1995–96), 59 (1996–97), 64 (2001–02) and 70 (2007–08).

In women’s basketball, UP won the championship seven times: Seasons 39 (1976–77], 40 (1977–78), 41 (1978–79), 43 (1980–81), 44 (1981–82), 45 (1982–83), and 46 (1983–84). UP Men’ Basketball team won four championships in 1939, 1986, 2022, 2024.

In women’s swimming, UP was champion 21 times: Seasons 2 (1939–40), 3 (1940–41), 10 (1947–48), 27 (1964–65), 28 (1965–66), 29 (1966–67), 51 (1988–89), 54 (1991–92), 56 (1993–94), 57 (1994–95), 58 (1995–96), 60 (1997–98), 61 (1998–99), 62 (1999–00), 72 (2009–10), 73 (2010–11), 74 (2011-12), 75 (2012–13), 76 (2013–14), 79 (2016–17) and 86 (2023–24).

In women’s volleyball, UP was champion eight times: Seasons 1 (1938–39), 10 (1947–48), 12 (1949–50), 14 (1951–52), 25 (1962–63), 40 (1977–78), 42 (1979–80) and 45 (1982–83).

In volleyball, women teams first played during the first season (1938-39) while the men’s team first played eight seasons later (1946-47). UP won during said first season.

In basketball, women teams first played in Season 13 (1950-51) wherein UP first won in Season 39 (1976–77).

UP women athletes had winning streaks in badminton for six seasons (1995–2000), swimming for five seasons (2009–2013), fencing for five seasons (2000–2004) basketball for four seasons (1980–1983), judo for four seasons (1999–2002 and 2006–2009) and table tennis for four seasons (1997–2000).

For Season 87, which is hosted by UP, the women’s team so far won first place in badminton, second place in swimming, and third place in athletics.

Officially recognized by the United Nations in 1977, International Women’s Day is celebrated every March 8 as a day when women are recognized for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.

March was declared as Women’s Month after President Cory Aquino signed Proclamation No. 288 on March 17, 1988 emphasizing the role of Filipino women in the social, cultural, economic and political development throughout our history.

“We are not just regular athletes. We are role models. We are leaders. We are the ones who inspire the next generation of girls to chase their dreams, to never back down, and to know their worth,” Maw said.

Participants in the parade include UP women athletes in basketball, chess, fencing judo, softball, swimming, table tennis, track and field as well as Filipiniana and street dance group and varsity pep drummers.

Sunflower is known as a symbol of women power in the suffrage movement.

Sunflower pins were worn by women in Kansas as they campaigned for the right to vote in 1867. While the Kansas referendum failed, yellow remained a color of the suffrage movement through the 20th century.

Sunflowers have also become the symbol of the ultimate rites of passage in the university.

Sunflowers symbolize devotion and loyalty as denizens hurdled every academic requirement through sleepless and restless days and nights.

As one blossom inside the campus, sunflowers, in order to grow, need full sun, just as every student treat every experience inside the university as necessary for their individual growth.

The event was led by UP-based women groups which include UP Delta Lambda Sigma Sorority, UP Portia Sorority, UP Women in Law, Women Lawyers Circle as well as UP Concert Chorus and their respective alumni associations, IBP Quezon City, UP Law Class of 1985, Kontra GaPi, Maritime Law Association of the Philippines and Celebrity Club.

“We are not just playing a game. We are changing the game. We are changing the narrative. We are changing the world. We will not be silenced. We will not be sidelined. We will not be ignored. We will continue to push the boundaries, to break the molds, and to leave our mark on history,” Maw said.

