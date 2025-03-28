Visayan Electric Co.: How to apply for a Visayan Electric Account

Moving into a new home or setting up a business? One of the first things you need is a reliable electricity connection. As the second-largest distribution utility in the Philippines, Visayan Electric Company provides a streamlined process to help customers apply for an account with ease.

Whether you’re a homeowner, renter, or business owner, this guide will walk you through everything you need to know about applying for a Visayan Electric account.

How to Get Started

There are various ways to apply for a Visayan Electric account. Customers may visit one of the service centers for a walk-in application, call the customer support hotline, or inquire online through Visayan Electric’s official Facebook page. However, while inquiries can be made remotely, applicants must submit physical documents for verification at a service center.

Before submission, applicants must prepare the necessary documents, which vary depending on the type of account:

For Residential Accounts : Electrical permit or endorsement from the office of the building official, valid government-issued ID

For Renters : Affidavit of consent from the property owner

For Commercial or Industrial Accounts : Electrical permit, signed and sealed electrical plan

These requirements ensure that all connections comply with safety regulations and legal standards.

Where to Submit Your Application

Once the documents are complete, customers must submit them for verification at any of Visayan Electric’s service centers:

Eugenia Square, N. Bacalso Avenue, Brgy. East Poblacion, Naga City, Cebu

Jakosalem Office, 52 D. Jakosalem St., Cebu City

One Pavilion Mall, Banawa

Piazza Elesea Office, Talamban, Cebu City

Parkmall, Ouano Avenue, Mandaue City

Poblacion, Liloan

The processing time depends on the type of connection. Residential and standard accounts typically take two to three working days, while industrial and high-power accounts may require up to fifteen working days. To avoid unnecessary delays, applicants should ensure that all submitted documents are complete and properly filled out before submission.

Inspection, Fees, and Account Activation

After submitting an application, Visayan Electric will conduct an inspection of the property. This step verifies the electrical setup and determines the bill deposit required, which is based on the estimated connected load. Once the inspection is complete and payment is made, the account will be activated, and electricity service will be connected accordingly.

For those moving into a home or commercial space with an existing Visayan Electric account, a transfer of ownership may be necessary. This process requires submitting proof of ownership or an undertaking document signed by the current or previous account holder. Ensuring that these documents are properly prepared will help facilitate a smooth transition

Customer Support

For further assistance, customers can reach Visayan Electric through multiple channels. The hotline at (032) 230-8326 is available 24/7 for inquiries, while their official Facebook page provides online support. More information is also available on their website at www.visayanelectric.com.

By following this guide and preparing the necessary requirements, you can ensure a smooth and hassle-free process in securing your Visayan Electric account.