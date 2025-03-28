Raymond Garcia: My 10 months as mayor preview Cebu City’s future

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incumbent Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the standard-bearer of the Kugi Uswag Sugbo (Kusug)-Panaghiusa coalition, vowed to build upon the leadership he has demonstrated over the past 10 months.

Garcia, who assumed the city’s top post in October 2024, said his brief tenure as mayor offers a preview of what Cebuanos can expect should he secure a full term in the May 2025 elections.

“What the people see in my 10 months as mayor is a glimpse of what more is to come in the next nine years,” Garcia told reporters after a Eucharistic Mass at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, which marked the start of his campaign.

The Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition kicked off its campaign on Friday, March 28, with a march to Cebu City Hall, where Garcia and his slate engaged in a handshake event with city employees.

‘Campaign as usual’

When asked about his strategy for the 45-day campaign period, Raymond Garcia said his team will maintain their usual approach but will maximize sorties and engagements.

“Well, sige nalang ta ug suroy. The only difference now is we can now say, ‘Vote for me.’ That’s the only difference. It’s a campaign as usual, but maybe we can have more sorties, more time for the campaign,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges of juggling his responsibilities as both a candidate and the sitting mayor. However, Garcia said he would remain focused on his responsibilities while actively engaging with voters.

Raymond Garcia said that in conducting a campaign, they would prioritize meaningful discourse over political mudslinging to ensure that the election season remains peaceful and centered on pressing issues affecting Cebu City.

“We will strive to keep this campaign peaceful, and I hope we won’t see personal attacks and fake news. I believe in presenting my performance and what we have accomplished in the past 10 months,” he added.

He also urged fellow candidates to uphold integrity and respect throughout the campaign period.

“Well, you conduct yourself with utmost honesty and integrity. Treat your fellow candidates with respect—no below-the-belt mudslinging. That’s what’s important. Just present the issues and why people should vote for you, rather than attacking the character of others. Let the people decide,” Raymond Garcia said.

Rallying support

During a gathering at the Cebu City Hall executive building, Garcia said he is optimistic about his campaign’s momentum and acknowledged Vice Mayor Joey Daluz, who also serves as his campaign manager.

“Forty-five days nalang, gamay nalang ang ihap padung sa atong kadaugan. At this point, Vice Mayor Joey Daluz is also our campaign manager,” he said.

Raymond Garcia also took the opportunity to highlight his administration’s recent accomplishments, particularly the launch of a housing program, which he described as a flagship initiative aimed at providing affordable and decent housing for Cebuanos.

“We have seen what we have done. We have accomplished so much. Just yesterday, we officially started the housing program. This is something that will be a flagship program of this administration. And this is just the beginning—there is so much more we can do in the next nine years,” he said.

Garcia also pointed out the significance of the colors red and purple in their campaign, linking them to various celebrations such as Sinulog, Valentine’s Day, and Christmas, as well as recent political victories abroad.

“Kung tan-awon ninyo, color red, color purple—these are the colors of victory. Even in America, Trump just won, and his color is also red. Ultimately, red and purple are the colors of triumph,” he said.

Daluz confident in Kusug-Panaghiusa victory

Meanwhile, vice mayoral candidate Jose Daluz III expressed optimism about their campaign’s prospects, citing positive survey results and strong public reception.

“I am excited because this is now the official campaign period, and we have 45 days to go. We are very confident that we will be able to finish this campaign strong and, hopefully, win the elections,” Daluz said.

He noted that their team had already been engaging with communities since June 2024, gradually building momentum ahead of the official campaign period.

“We have been campaigning for almost a year now. Officially, we started in June, going around slowly. The reception has been good,” he said.

Daluz also called on voters to respect each other’s choices and to give Kusug-Panaghiusa a chance.

“We will do our best—walay tulganay—to meet as many people as possible and convince them to take a chance on Kusug-Panaghiusa. This is a new party with new leaders. Maybe it’s time to give us a chance,” he said.

Aside from the Kusug-Panaghiusa coalition, the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), led by Nestor Archival Sr. and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, also launched their campaign in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. Meanwhile, Partido Cebuano, headed by Yogi Filemon Ruiz, held its kickoff in Mandaue City, Cebu.

On the other hand, Partido Barug–Team Rama–Bag-ong Sugbo began their campaign with a 5 a.m. early morning mass at Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

