Injured SWAT officer awarded with medal in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) agent, who was shot in an operation that escalated into an armed encounter in Cebu City on Thursday, March 27, has been awarded with a medal for his bravery.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, Cebu City Police Office Deputy Director for Operations, earlier said that they will be endorsing injured SWAT officer Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Allan Abellanosa for a “Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting.”

And on the morning of Friday, March 28, the injured cop was presented with the medal by Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Maranan, together with CCPO director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, paid a visit to the officer’s hospital room and provided him with financial assistance.

Abellanosa nearly died after getting shot in the left temple and arm while responding to an armed person alarm with his team in Brgy. Pahina Central.

At around 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, the SWAT team arrived at Balangas street where a man was reported to have been brandishing a firearm and causing alarm to the residents.

The suspect was identified as Ricardo Regidor alias “Cardo”, 45, a barber from Carcar City.

Police were alerted of the situation by a barangay official who first sent his watchmen to verify a call they received about the armed person in the area.

Nigel Burlasa, the councilor of Barangay Pahina Central and Chairman of the Peace and Order Committee, said that an individual reported the man who was causing unease among the residents.

When SWAT agents arrived at the scene, they ordered Regidor to surrender. Instead of complying, however, the suspect aimed his gun at the officers and opened fire.

Macatangay disclosed that the suspect fired three shots, two of which hit Abellanosa on his temple and arm.

In order to subdue the threat for the safety of all civilians, the officers fired back at Ricardo who was hit and killed.

Initial investigation revealed that Regidor allegedly took out a firearm after learning that his girlfriend had a husband who lived in Brgy. Pahina Central, where the armed confrontation took place.

The husband reportedly demanded for Regidor to end their relationship, which angered the latter and triggered him to chase him with the gun. Fortunately, the husband was able to run and hide in a neighbor’s house.

Meanwhile, the injured SWAT officer was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

As of this writing, Abellanosa is out of danger and is recuperating from his injuries at the hospital.

CCPO honored his courage as a dedicated police officer despite the danger he faced on Thursday.

“We honor PSMS Allain Abellanosa of the CCPO SWAT team for his extraordinary bravery during a recent operation on Balagtas Street in Barangay Pahina Central. Despite sustaining a serious injury, he exhibited remarkable courage in safeguarding our community. His actions underscore the daily risks that our officers bravely face while fulfilling their duty,” relayed Figueroa in a statement.

This incident, which is not a first time occurrence, has made Macatangay reiterate to their personnel to exercise prudence and to always have their weapons ready when responding to dangerous alarms.

“With this, we are reiterating our guidance to our PNP personnel to always exercise prudence and due diligence. And if possible, to be ready with their firearms on hand not just holster when they are responding to this kind of alarm,” she stated.

The injured SWAT officer is currently recuperating from his wounds. | with a report from Paul Lauro

