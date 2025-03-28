Cebu police stories: March 28, 2025

CEBU, Philippines – Here’s a roundup of police stories from around Cebu on March 28, 2025.

Cebu City man nabbed for molesting a child

A 46-year-old wanted man was arrested by police in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Thursday evening, March 27, for allegedly committing sexual abuse victimizing a child.

The suspect was identified as Joseph Simbajon, 46.

Simbajon is unemployed and a resident of Sitio Ginabsan, Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, according to police.

He was nabbed by virtue of an arrest warrant for violation of Section 5 (b) of Republic Act 7610, which penalizes child prostitution and other sexual abuse.

The warrant was issued on March 9, 2020. ( Correspondent Paul Lauro)

Armed man arrested in Guadalupe, Cebu City

A 28-year-old man was arrested at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday, March 28, in Sitio Sambag 2, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, after police responded to a report of an armed individual.

The suspect, Levy Caballes alias “Praning,” is jobless and a resident of the barangay.

Authorities seized a homemade .38 caliber revolver with two live rounds and a sachet of suspected shabu weighing three grams, valued at P20,400 from his possession.

The suspect is now in police custody, facing charges for illegal possession of firearms and drugs. (Correspondent Paul Lauro)

Cebu City: Injured SWAT officer awarded with medal

A Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) agent, who was shot in an operation that escalated into an armed encounter in Cebu City on Thursday, March 27, has been awarded with a medal for his bravery.

Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Allan Abellanosa was given a “Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting” by Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan who visited him at the hospital on Friday morning, March 28.

Abellanosa nearly died after getting shot in the left temple and arm while responding to an armed person alarm with his team in Brgy. Pahina Central.

The suspect, Ricardo Regidor alias “Cardo,” allegedly opened fire towards the SWAT team who ordered him to put his firearm down.

Regidor was killed in the shootout while Abellanosa was rushed to the hospital. He is now recuperating from his injuries. (Emmariel Ares)

Cebu City man shot while playing basketball, POI identified

Law enforcers in Cebu City have identified a Person of Interest (POI) with possible links to the shooting of a 32-year-old man in Brgy. Mabolo, Cebu City on Thursday afternoon, March 27.

The victim, Winston Primitiva, 32, was playing basketball at Sitio Holy Name in Brgy. Mabolo when the attack happened at around 4:20 p.m.

According to police, the assailant arrived in the area onboard a motorcycle and shot Primitiva on the body.

Primitiva was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Police also discovered that the victim was active in selling drugs in the area and was previously arrested six times.

Authorities suspect that the perpetrator behind Primitiva’s death is likely also involved in illegal drug activities. (Reporter Emmariel Ares)

