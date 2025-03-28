Cesafi Esports League playoffs kick off this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the highly anticipated playoffs of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3, which will unfold this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

Fresh off an intense play-in tournament last weekend, the final slots for both the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) and Valorant playoff brackets have been filled, paving the way for a weekend of high-stakes esports action.

MLBB Playoff Brackets

In the upper bracket of the MLBB playoffs, defending champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars will battle Group A’s top team, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters, in the opening match at 10:00 AM.

The No. 2 seed, University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, will then clash with the UCLM Webmasters at 1:00 PM.

Meanwhile, in the lower bracket, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and the CIT-U Wildcats—both of whom secured their playoff spots via the play-in tournament—will face the losing teams from the upper bracket later in the competition.

Valorant Playoff Brackets

The Valorant playoffs will take center stage on Sunday, March 30, with defending champions UCLM Webmasters squaring off against Group A’s No. 2 seed and last year’s runners-up, USC, at 1:00 PM.

Group A’s top squad, CIT-U, will go head-to-head with Group B’s No. 2 seed, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, in an earlier matchup at 10:00 AM.

The teams that advanced through the play-in tournament, UC Main and USJ-R, will battle it out in the lower bracket, where they will take on the losing teams from the upper bracket in a bid to stay alive.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP