Election ban: City Hall seeks Comelec nod for Charter Day bonus

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia vowed to seek an exemption from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to allow the release of the Charter Day bonus for city government employees despite the election ban.

In an interview on March 28, Garcia explained that the primary obstacle to releasing the bonus is the election ban, which prohibits the disbursement of non-recurring financial benefits during the campaign period.

Unlike regular salaries and maintenance expenses, which are exempt from the ban as part of the city’s ordinary operations, the Charter Day bonus is classified as a one-time incentive, making it subject to restriction.

“The only problem with the Charter Day bonus now is that it falls within the election ban. If it were part of the regular process, like salaries, wages, or maintenance expenses, it wouldn’t be subject to the ban. But since this is a one-time bonus and not recurring, it becomes an issue,” Garcia explained.

READ: Cebu City OKs P35K bonus, scraps P88M livelihood program

The Charter Day bonus, amounting to P35,000 per regular and casual employee, was approved as part of the first supplemental budget (SB1) on March 26.

However, since it was not included in the annual budget and was placed under the supplemental budget, the city’s accounting and finance offices have reservations about its release amid the election ban.

Garcia admitted that the delay in approving the supplemental budget contributed to the timing problem.

He pointed out that the City Council only approved SB1 on March 26, just two days before the local campaign period began. This left the city administration with limited time to process and disburse the bonus before the start of the election ban.

“I promised them that by March, I would release it. But the council approved it late. Is it my fault that it was approved only on March 26? Processing it after that is extremely difficult,” Garcia said.

READ: Cebu City Hall workers’ bonuses on hold as budget revision ordered

The local campaign period for the 2025 elections officially began on March 28, and with it came the enforcement of Comelec’s spending restrictions.

Under Comelec rules, the election ban on public spending prohibits the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds for non-essential and non-recurring expenses during the campaign period.

While salaries and maintenance expenses are exempt, bonuses and other one-time incentives fall under restricted categories to prevent the use of public funds for political gain.

Garcia said he is determined to pursue all necessary steps to secure an exemption from the Comelec. If the exemption is not granted, he plans to go to Manila to personally file a petition.

READ: Comelec keeps eye on ‘ayuda’ activities: No pols, kin, staff

He also emphasized that the bonus is purely intended for employee welfare and not for political influence.

“Ug muingon sila ug dili, I have to go all the way to Manila and file a petition for exemption and hopefully after one week kay klaro man gyud ni nga dili ni pamolitika no or to increase votes, this is really for the employees. So perhaps if they see it that way, ma-grant-an dayon ta ug exemption, mo-release dayon ta,” Garcia said.

Charter Day bonus hike

The City Council approved the supplemental budget 1 on March 26, revising the initial proposal from P635 million to P587.7 million.

The budget adjustment included increasing the Charter Day bonus from P25,000 to P35,000 per employee. This increase was made possible by reallocating funds initially earmarked for a P88-million livelihood program, which was scrapped due to a lack of justification from the executive department.

The decision to increase the bonus came after Councilor Noel Wenceslao, Chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance, recommended returning the original budget to the executive department for revisions during a session on March 5.

Election ban on public spending

The election ban on public spending, which takes effect during the campaign period, prohibits the release, disbursement, or expenditure of public funds for non-essential and non-recurring expenses. This regulation aims to prevent the misuse of government resources to gain a political advantage during elections.

This also means that any attempt by local government units to release bonuses or similar incentives during this time requires prior clearance or exemption from the Comelec.

Failure to comply with the rules may result in administrative and legal consequences for officials involved. /clorenciana

