Mandaue’s TEAM launches amnesty program to release impounded vehicles

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is aiming to have at least half of the impounded vehicles claimed when its amnesty program begins on May 2.

Hyll Retuya, head of TEAM, shared that the program, which will run for three months from May 2 to July 31, was approved by the City Traffic Board following the passage of the ordinance by the city council.

During the three-month period, vehicle owners can claim their impounded vehicles by paying only 1,000 pesos for the accumulated storage fee.

However, they will still be responsible for settling any penalties related to traffic violations, as these remain their responsibility.

READ: TEAM to deploy up to 60 traffic enforcers for local campaign rallies

The impounded vehicles were seized for various traffic violations, including driving without a valid license, operating unregistered or improperly registered vehicles, unauthorized modifications, illegal parking, and reckless driving.

The amnesty program targets over 1,400 vehicles that were impounded between 2019 and 2023.

The Traffic Department hopes to have at least half, or 700, of these vehicles claimed by their rightful owners.

“At least more than half sa among giproject maclaim,” said Retuya.

(We have projected that at least more than half will be claimed.)

Currently, the TEAM impounding area, located on the ground floor of the former public market in Barangay Centro, is nearing full capacity. Vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the amnesty.

The TEAM office is open every day, except for holidays, until Saturday. Additionally, TEAM has coordinated with motorcycle dealers to facilitate the release of motorcycles that have not been fully paid by their owners. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP