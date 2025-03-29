cdn mobile

Mandaue’s TEAM launches amnesty program to release impounded vehicles

By: Mary Rose Sagarino March 29,2025 - 10:14 AM

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue

Personnel from the Mandue City Enforcement Unit (MCEU) and Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) issue a notice of violation to a motorcycle rider for illegally parking his motorcycle near the highway in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) is aiming to have at least half of the impounded vehicles claimed when its amnesty program begins on May 2.

Hyll Retuya, head of TEAM, shared that the program, which will run for three months from May 2 to July 31, was approved by the City Traffic Board following the passage of the ordinance by the city council.

During the three-month period, vehicle owners can claim their impounded vehicles by paying only 1,000 pesos for the accumulated storage fee.

However, they will still be responsible for settling any penalties related to traffic violations, as these remain their responsibility.

The impounded vehicles were seized for various traffic violations, including driving without a valid license, operating unregistered or improperly registered vehicles, unauthorized modifications, illegal parking, and reckless driving.

The amnesty program targets over 1,400 vehicles that were impounded between 2019 and 2023.

The Traffic Department hopes to have at least half, or 700, of these vehicles claimed by their rightful owners.

“At least more than half sa among giproject maclaim,” said Retuya.

(We have projected that at least more than half will be claimed.)

Currently, the TEAM impounding area, located on the ground floor of the former public market in Barangay Centro, is nearing full capacity. Vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the amnesty.

The TEAM office is open every day, except for holidays, until Saturday. Additionally, TEAM has coordinated with motorcycle dealers to facilitate the release of motorcycles that have not been fully paid by their owners. /clorenciana

