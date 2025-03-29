P3K cash aid given to 6th District wage earners, laid-off workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Around 6,000 wage earners and laid-off workers in Cebu’s 6th Congressional District received cash aid worth P3,000 each.

The program was funded by 6th District Representative Daphne Lagon, in coordination with Ako Bisaya Party-list and the local government units of sixth district.

The payout of the cash aid started on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

In a statement, Lagon said that the move was in response to the challenges faced by hardworking people amidst the global economic slowdown and its effects on communities.

“We have taken significant steps to provide much-needed financial support to those in need,” Lagon said.

She said that this program will provide workers with immediate financial relief, ensuring that they can cover their basic needs while they recover from the economic hardships they face.

Lagon added that they also partnered with various agencies to provide emergency relief and assistance to those affected by business closures and layoffs.

“This immediate cash aid, job placement service, and access to skills training to ensure that displaced workers can quickly find new opportunities and regain their livelihood,” she added.

