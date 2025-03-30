cdn mobile

ARQ’s Rodex Piala named GAB’s ‘Boxer of the Month’

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 30,2025 - 06:33 AM

Rodex Piala emotionally celebrates his victory against Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke for the WBO Oriental super featherweight title. | Photo from Sugbuanong Kodaker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight champion Rodex “The Tank” Piala has earned well-deserved recognition after being named the “Boxer of the Month” for February by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

The Cebuano slugger, who fights under the ARQ Boxing Stable, was awarded the honor following his career-best performance on February 8 when he dethroned Chinese fighter Yeerjialahasi Laayibieke in a thrilling bout held at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu.

Piala claimed the WBO Oriental title via unanimous decision in one of the triple-header WBO title fights promoted by Winley Dela Fuente of OX KBDF Gaming.

GAB, the government’s regulatory body for professional sports, recognizes outstanding Filipino boxers each month — and Piala’s impressive display made him a worthy recipient of this latest accolade.

Piala, who currently holds an impressive record of 11 wins, 1 loss, and 1 knockout, showcased exceptional skill and determination in outclassing Laayibieke in a fight dubbed “Philippines vs. China.”

In addition, GAB also recognized his ARQ stablemates for their recent achievements in the ring.

Rodel Wenceslao, the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian welterweight champion, was among those honored, along with Berland Robles and Ian Paul Abne, both titleholders under the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia South.

TAGS: Boxer of the Month, Games and Amusement Board (GAB), Rodex Piala
