Yogi Ruiz: ‘My loyalty is to the people, Constitution’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Yogi Filemon Ruiz has expressed confidence that his alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not affect his bid for Cebu City mayor despite the noise created by the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Various sectors blame the current administration for Duterte’s arrest as they also called for his release from detention and for his return to the country to face the charges against him under Philippine laws.

Because of this, there are those who say on social media that they will not vote for candidates who are endorsed by the administration.

READ: Cebu City: Yogi Ruiz offers self as ‘better option’ for mayor

In response, Ruiz said that his only focus now is his desire to serve the Cebuanos.

“My loyalty is not to one party. My loyalty is not to one person or to one family. My loyalty is naa sa katawhan kay gipili ko sa katawhan, pilion ko sa katawhan para mo serbisyo nila. Wala man ko gipili para mo serbisyo sa usa ka pamilya o moserbisyo sa usa ka taw. Rest assured, my loyalty is to the Constitution,” he said.

READ: Yogi Ruiz files COC representing KBL

(My loyalty is not to one party. My loyalty is not to one person or to one family. My loyalty is to the people because they are the ones who will choose me to serve them. I will not be elected to serve one family or to serve one person. Rest assured, my loyalty is to the Constitution.)

Alliance

Ruiz, who is seeking election under Partido Cebuano KBL, joined Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of President Marcos in April 2024.

READ: Yogi Ruiz joins Partido Federal ng Pilipinas

In addition, he was also appointed as the PFP chairperson in Central Visayas.

Ruiz said that his alliance with the President was necessary to make sure that Cebu City will get a share of national projects should he win as mayor.

READ: Mayoral hopeful Yogi Ruiz introduces final slate for 2025 polls

“Kung ang local administration, wala gi-supportahan sa administration, dili ta makadawat og mga projects nga maka benipisyo para sa mga katawhan,” he said.

(If the local administration is not getting the support of the [national] administration, we will not get a share of the projects that will benefit our people.)

Ruiz also clarified that he did not seek PFP’s support. On the contrary, it was the national party that chose to support him.

“Wa ko mangayo og supporta. Wala ko mohangyo sa usa ka partido nga supportahan ko pero sila maoy niari diri sa syudad sa Sugbo kay mo supporta sila nato kay nakita nila nga naa diri sa atoa karon ang atong adbokasya nga mi align sa ilang adbokasya nga mo hatag og hapsay nga syudad para sa atong mga kaigsoonan, Ruiz said.

(I did not ask for support. I did not ask a political party to support me, they came here in Cebu City to support me because they saw that our advocacies are aligned with their advocacies which is to have an orderly city for our people.)

National politics

As much as possible, Ruiz said that he does not want to get involved in national politics.

“We are talking about national politics. Unahon usa nato og sulbad karon ang atong problema diri sa lokal (Let us first address the local problems),” he said.

Ruiz said that he earlier posted on social media his stand on the need to make President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte finish their respective terms. He was also against the Vice President’s impeachment.

“Ako wala ko mouyon sa impeachment process. Wala ko mouyon sa unsa pa nang mga lakang nga makahimo og kagubot sa atong nasud kay at the end of the day, kung naay kagubot didto sa national, kinsa may mag antos? Kita man. Kita maoy makaluluoy,” he added.

(I do not agree with the impeachment process. I do not agree with anything that will create chaos because at the end of the day, who will suffer? We will suffer. We are the ones at a disadvantage.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP