USPF captures CYBL Chairman’s Cup title over UV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) VDrink Baby Panthers claimed the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 crown after defeating the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers, 77-66, in a winner-take-all championship match on Sunday, March 30, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

USPF showcased its depth, with three players scoring in double figures to dismantle UV in what was expected to be a tightly contested battle between these two Cesafi squads.

Champ Davidson Brigoli led USPF with 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting, adding four rebounds and two assists. Luke Brent Dy, a contender for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, powered the Baby Panthers with a double-double performance of 14 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals, and two assists, nearly recording a triple-double.

Marcus Gavin Lozano chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds to fuel USPF’s balanced attack.

On the losing end, Vandolf Franky Urdaneta, Cesafi’s inaugural Under-15 MVP, tallied a monster double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, along with three steals and one block.

However, his efforts weren’t enough to lift UV, which had to settle for runner-up honors. Harcel Jake Ricafrante also posted a double-double for UV with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

USPF controlled the game from start to finish, leading by as many as 22 points, 59-37, late in the contest. UV managed to cut the deficit to 10, 62-52, but failed to complete the comeback as USPF capitalized on UV’s 24 turnovers, converting them into 25 points.

The Baby Panthers were also efficient on the boards, scoring 15 second-chance points. Despite UV slightly edging USPF in points in the paint, 38-36, the Baby Panthers’ overall efficiency proved too much to overcome.

In the battle for the CYBL third place, Coach Kid Basketball Academy (CKBA) edged out Miguel Aloysius Sports Academy (MASA), 77-69. Jack Yara led CKBA with 15 points, while MASA’s Carl Jeff Mabano poured in a game-high 25 points in a losing effort.

