One Mandaue promises ‘new era’ for Mandauehanons

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandauehanons have a lot to look forward to if candidates under One Mandaue, led by Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon and Provincial Board Member Jonkie Ouano ,will win in the May 12 elections.

The Ouano siblings promised a ‘new era’ for Mandaue City under their leadership.

PB Ouano said that he will introduce a lot of improvements, especially in health services, if he wins as mayor.

The younger Ouano is seeking election against dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes of Team Mandaue.

For her part, Ouano-Dizon said that she will continue to implement programs and projects to improve the city if she wins her reelection bid.

Proclamation Rally

Supporters, mostly wearing red T-shirts, gathered at a vacant lot located near the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex for the proclamation rally that started at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

One Mandaue’s media liaison officer said in a social media post that the crowd reached at least 20, 000.

The gathering became very vibrant, especially with the presence of celebrities like Gerald Anderson, Sheryn Regis, Super Tekla, and Donita Nose, who entertained the crowd.

Also in attendance were Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Provincial Board Member Glen Soco, Senator Bong Revilla, and Happy Calatrava of the Tingog Partylist.

Shortly before the gathering ended at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, power outage was experienced in the nearby Tribunal in Brgy. Centro.

There were residents who posted on social media to say that the balloons and party poopers that came from the proclamation rally got stuck on the electric wires of a nearby post, causing the power interruption. Others, on the other hand, said that it was just a coincidence and should not be blamed on the gathering.

“mamasangil dayun nga hasta man deri sa merkado nibuto tungod sa langgam ,” one netizen said.

One Mandaue is yet to comment on the matter.

Health Services

During his campaign speech, Ouano mentioned of his plan to prioritize health services if he wins. He wanted to focus on the construction of a bigger and modern Mandaue City Hospital to better serve the city’s growing population.

Ouano pointed out that the city hospital, that was operated as a Level 2 facility under the leadership of his father, the late Mayor Thadeo “Teddy” Ouano, 18 years ago, now resembles a health center.

With the operation of a bigger and modern hospital, Mandauehanons will no longer be referred to private hospitals that are costly and will require down payments for admissions, he said.

As part of his speech, he presented a design of his dream hospital that will have 257 beds. Its design was done in collaboration with the chief of hospital of the Don Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, taking into account the space and needs of the current city hospital.

Other priorities

In addition, Ouano said that he also envisions a new city college for Mandaue City, together with other educational improvements.

Moreover, his administration will focus on addressing the city’s flooding problems, installation of solar street lights, and the construction of a sports center for the athletes, sports enthusiasts and the youth.

“Mao ni atoang pangbuhaton kung kita makalingkod. Kung kami hatagan ninyo og higayun,” said Jonkie.

(I will do all these if I win in the elections. If you will give us a chance.)

Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz, Ouano’s running mate, made a promise to increase the financial assistance for senior citizens to P12,000 per year from the current P10,000 if she wins in the elections.

Good relations

In her speech, Ouano-Dizon said it is important for Mandaue City voters to elect a mayor who will be able to work well with the district representative.

“Importante kaayo nga magkasinabot ang mayor ug kongresista. Usa ra amoang tumong og tinguha gugma ug kalipay para kaninyo’ng tanan,” she said.

(It is very important for the mayor and the district representative to have good relations. All that we are after is to show you our love and to make you happy.)

Team Mandaue consist of Congresswoman Ouano-Dizon, PB Ouano, Vice Mayor Ruiz, Atty. Nilo ‘Olin’ Seno for Provincial Board Member, and Atty. Joel Seno, Anjong Ouano-Icalina, Ting Sol Cabahug, Fritz Villamor, Ben Basiga, Procopio Villanueva, Dario Tariman, Asterio Bubbles Suson, Romulo Tingy Echavez, Eping Diano, Greg Yap, and Eugene Andaya for Councilor.

