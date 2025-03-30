Cebu Classic thrashes Manila Batang Quiapo to snap 3-game skid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Classic finally broke free from their slump and they did it with style after manhandling the Manila Batang Quiapo, 79-51, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) on Saturday night, March 29, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With the win, Cebu Classic, one of the league’s newest squads, snapped their three-game losing streak and improved to a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

Veteran playmaker Paolo Hubalde spearheaded Cebu’s charge, finishing as the only player in double figures with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He shot an efficient 4-of-6 from the field, including two makes from beyond the arc.

Jan Hamon and Mark Meneses contributed nine points apiece, while Dennis Santos and Limuel Tampus added eight points each. Jeco Bancale, John Jabonete, John Paul Martinez, and Lean Martel also chipped in six points each, giving Cebu Classic balanced scoring across the board.

MANILA BATANG QUIAPO

On the losing end, John Ashley Faa delivered a game-high 19 points along with four steals, three rebounds, and two assists. However, he was the lone bright spot for Manila Batang Quiapo, as no other player scored in double digits.

Unlike their previous outings, Cebu Classic came out firing, building an early eight-point lead before closing the first quarter ahead, 21-16.

Cebu players tightened their grip in the second period, extending their lead to double digits, 27-16, behind the efforts of Tampus, Hamon, and Martel.

Their suffocating defense forced Manila into multiple turnovers, allowing Cebu to stretch its lead to 19 points, 39-20, with Jabonete finishing an easy basket. By halftime, Cebu had built a commanding 22-point advantage, 47-25.

Cebu didn’t let up in the second half, pushing their lead to as much as 31 points, 61-30, after Santos connected on back-to-back baskets.

The Classic entered the final period comfortably ahead, 61-39, and never looked back to seal the convincing victory.

Cebu Classic aims to ride the momentum when they take on the Muntinlupa Cagers, who will make their season debut on April 4 at the Batangas City Coliseum.

