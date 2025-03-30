Reyes, Bustamante relish easy yet eventful life of retired legends

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Even in retirement, two of the world’s greatest billiards players, Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco “Django” Bustamante, continue to bask in the limelight, with invitations to exhibitions and special events pouring in from across the globe.

Last Saturday, the legendary billiards legends joined Filipina world champions Rubilen Amit, a Cebuana, and Zamboanga’s pride, Chezka Centeno, in an exhibition match that delighted Cebuano billiards fans at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Despite their age, Reyes and Bustamante have not lost their magic, effortlessly showcasing the trick shots that once made them global icons of the sport.

At 70, Reyes embraces the joys of traveling, taking part in exhibitions worldwide. However, he candidly admits that these appearances must come with fair compensation, given his age and the financial realities of being a retired athlete.

“We plan to travel far and wide for exhibitions because we no longer have a chance to compete in major tournaments,” said the former world nine-ball champion.

“Many people still invite us to play all over the world, but we carefully choose where to go. It has to be all-expenses-paid because travel is costly.”

MENTORING THE NEXT GENERATION

When asked if he still possesses his old winning form, Reyes humbly conceded that time has taken its toll. However, his passion for the sport remains strong, now channeled into mentoring the next generation of Filipino billiards stars.

“Of course, we can tell that we’re not as sharp as before. Even our trick shots aren’t as smooth, and our eyesight isn’t as good. But when we were younger? We could play blindfolded, even without a cue ball, and still win. The game is still in our minds, but our bodies just can’t keep up,” Reyes said with a smile.

For Bustamante, the focus now is on passing the torch to the country’s rising billiards talents, including Amit and Centeno, with whom they shared the pool table in a friendly doubles match.

As pioneers who helped elevate billiards to one of the most beloved sports in the Philippines, Reyes and Bustamante encourage aspiring players to persevere, train diligently, and stay away from vices that could derail their potential.

“Many young people are playing now, especially here in Cebu, where I think there are more young players than anywhere else,” Bustamante said.

“But they should finish their studies first before focusing on billiards. If they truly want to excel, they need to be disciplined, practice tirelessly, and stay away from drugs.”

Though Reyes and Bustamante may no longer be at the peak of their playing days, their legacy remains unparalleled.

