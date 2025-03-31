Eid’l Fitr in Philippines on March 31, Bangsamoro Mufti confirms 

COTABATO CITY – Bangsamoro Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani confirmed on Sunday evening that Eid’l Fitr will be officially observed on Monday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement came after the crescent moon was sighted during simultaneous observations conducted by designated moon-sighting teams of the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’ across various locations in the Bangsamoro Region.

During the live announcement, Sheikh Guialani emphasized the significance of unity in observing the Islamic calendar and encouraged the community to embrace the spiritual essence of Eid.

“By the authority vested in me, as the Bangsamoro Mufti, I, Abdulrauf Guialani, hereby announce that the crescent moon was sighted today. Therefore, Eid’l Fitr and first day of Shawwal will be tomorrow, Monday, March 31, 2025, In Shaa Allah,” Sheikh Guialani announced.

Mosques and prayer grounds across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region are set to host Eid congregational prayers, as families prepare to celebrate the joyous occasion.

It will also be a regular non-working day across the Bangsamoro Region, according to Proclamation No. 0006 issued by the Office of the Chief Minister. (Bangsamoro Information Office)

