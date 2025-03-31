Antipolo road rage: Police to file case against suspect

MANILA, Philippines — Police will file complaints of multiple frustrated homicide against the motorist who went on a shooting rampage in a road rage incident in Antipolo City on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

According to Antipolo police chief Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo, police will file a case against the 28-year-old suspect identified as alias “Kenneth” on Monday, March 31.

Based on a police report, a road rage altercation escalated into a shooting incident after a heated argument erupted between the suspect and three victims along Marcos Highway in Sitio Calumpang, Barangay San Jose in Antipolo.

“Siya po ay nasukol sa Comelec (Commission on Elections) checkpoint natin kasama yung mga ating kapulisan na-recover yung firearms at sasakyan na gamit gamit niya nung insidente,” Manongdo said in an interview over Radyo 630.

(He was collared in a Comelec checkpoint by our policemen and we recovered the firearms and vehicle he used during the incident.)

“Siya po ay sasampahan ngayong araw na ito kumpleto na ang mga dokumento sasampahan ng multiple frustrated homicide and violation of BP (Batas Pambansa BLG) 881 or yung Omnibus Election Code,” he added.

(A complaint of multiple frustrated homicide and violation of BP (Batas Pambansa BLG) 881 or Omnibus Election Code will be filed against him within the day. Our document for the filing is already complete.)

The police earlier identified the three victims as alias Peter, Patrick, and Davis. They were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

However, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Jun Ynares III on Sunday evening, the shooting incident also injured the suspect’s wife.

“Nahuli ang suspect na nambaril ng kanyang mga naka alitan sa daan. Sa dami ng beses niya pinaputok ang kanyang baril, pati misis niya ay kanyang tinamaan,” the post read.

(The suspect who opened fire on his rivals on the road has been caught. In the heat of the moment, he fired multiple shots, accidentally hitting his wife.)

“Dinala sa hospital ang mga sugatan kasama ang kanyang maybahay,” it added.

(All the injured, including his wife, have been brought to the hospital.)

