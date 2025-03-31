CIDG Chief Torre, LPG Industry leaders unite against illegal LPG activities

The Chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), PMGen Nicolas D. Torre III, has issued a strong warning against individuals and businesses involved in illegal activities in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector. He emphasized the government’s intensified crackdown on violators to ensure public safety and industry integrity.

This heightened enforcement aligns with the long-standing advocacy of former LPGMA Party-list Representative Arnel Ty, recognized as the “Father of the LPG Industry.” Ty has been a key figure in pushing for reforms that promote consumer safety and fair business practices in the sector.

A major milestone in his advocacy was the passage of Republic Act No. 11592 (RA 11592), also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act. This landmark law strengthens government oversight, enforces strict safety standards, and ensures that only authorized businesses can operate in the sector. It also imposes heavy penalties on illegal refilling stations and counterfeit LPG distributors—critical measures to address long-standing safety concerns in Filipino households.

Recently, Ty and key industry leaders met with PMGen Torre to discuss collaborative efforts in enforcing RA 11592 and eliminating illegal activities in the LPG sector. During the meeting, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring strict compliance with industry regulations.

Among those present were Warren Cruz (Brenton-Superkalan), Dominic Timbancaya (Liquigaz), Andrew Tan and Virgilio Centenon (Petron), Nelson Par (Pascal Resources), Marvin Castor (Isla LPG), and David Plaza (Phoenix LPG Phils).

“We are intensifying our operations against illegal LPG activities, and those found violating the law will be held accountable. This is a direct warning to unscrupulous traders who continue to put public safety at risk,” said PMGen Torre. “The CIDG, in collaboration with industry leaders, will not allow these dangerous and unlawful practices to persist.”

Major LPG industry players have expressed their full support for the government’s crackdown, committing to work closely with law enforcement agencies to eliminate unauthorized operations that endanger consumers and undermine legitimate businesses.

Industry stakeholders are calling for the strict and full implementation of RA 11592, emphasizing that strong enforcement is key to eradicating illegal practices in the LPG market. They have pledged to assist authorities by providing technical expertise, intelligence, and resources to track down violators.

As part of its continued advocacy for consumer protection and industry reforms, LPGMA Party-list is running in the upcoming May elections to ensure the full implementation of RA 11592 and to fight for the rights of both consumers and legitimate industry players. Voters can find LPGMA Party-list as number 136 at the back portion of the ballot.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any illegal LPG activities. With the combined efforts of law enforcement agencies, industry leaders, and the proper execution of

RA 11592, the fight against illegal practices in the LPG sector is stronger than ever—ensuring a safer and more transparent market for all Filipino consumers.

