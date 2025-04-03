Dinagat Islands: Your next summer escape

Located in the northeastern part of Mindanao, Dinagat provides a peaceful retreat where nature takes center stage.

Ready to escape to paradise? Pack your bags, gather your friends, and set sail for Dinagat Islands!

It should be at the top of your list for this summer vacation.

Must-See Destinations

Dinagat Islands is home to breathtaking natural wonders and features stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and exciting activities like trekking, diving, and island-hopping.

One of the most popular spots is Bitaog Beach, known for its powdery white sand and calm turquoise waters that is perfect for a relaxing swim.

For those looking for a more adventurous stop, Pangabangan Island Lagoon offers a hidden paradise with an emerald-green lagoon surrounded by limestone cliffs, creating a picture-perfect escape.

If you love diving and snorkeling, Bababu Lake is a must-visit. This deep, mysterious lake has an underground river connecting it to the sea, making it an exciting spot for underwater exploration.

For hikers and thrill-seekers, Lalaking Bukid Island offers an exhilarating trek with a rewarding panoramic view at the top.

Meanwhile, those who love discovering caves should check out Miracle Pool Cave in Libjo, which features natural pools inside that is perfect for a refreshing dip after a trek.

How to Get There from Cebu

Traveling to Dinagat Islands from Cebu is easy.

Simply take a ferry from Cebu City to Surigao City. The journey takes around 10 to 13 hours, so taking the overnight trip is recommended for a more convenient experience.

Once you arrive in Surigao City, head to the Surigao Port and take a ferry to San Jose, Dinagat’s capital, which is about an hour-long boat ride away.

Upon arriving in Dinagat, the best way to explore is by hiring a boat for island-hopping or taking a habal-habal (motorcycle taxi) for inland trips.

Where to Stay & Eat

Accommodations in Dinagat range from cozy beachfront resorts to budget-friendly homestays. While there aren’t many big hotels, this only adds to the island’s charm, giving visitors a more authentic and peaceful experience.

When it comes to food, seafood lovers will be in heaven. Dinagat’s local eateries serve fresh catches daily, including kinilaw (raw fish salad), grilled fish, and seaweed dishes that all straight from the ocean to your plate.

What Makes Dinagat Unique?

Unlike mainstream beach destinations, Dinagat offers a unique and untouched charm.

The raw beauty of its landscapes, from towering rock formations to pristine white sand beaches, makes every corner of the islands feel like a hidden paradise.

The region is also known for its rich marine biodiversity, making it a haven for divers and snorkelers. Whether you want to trek, dive, or simply relax,

Dinagat provides an adventure like no other.

Your Next Adventure Starts Here!

Ready to escape to paradise? Pack your bags, gather your friends, and set sail for Dinagat Islands! Whether you crave adrenaline-pumping adventures or quiet moments by the sea, this hidden gem has it all.

Make this summer one to remember as Dinagat Islands is waiting for you!