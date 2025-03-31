Interesting facts about Marawi City

This year, as our fellow Muslims celebrate Eid’l Fitr, let’s get to know the rich heritage and resilience of Marawi City, a place deeply rooted in Islamic Traditions and cultural pride.

Marawi City, with its deep-rooted traditions, Halal culinary heritage, and modest way of life, serves as a reminder of the importance of faith and community.

Marawi is a city in Lanao del Sur in Mindanao. Marawi holds the proud title of the Islamic City of the Philippines, with a strong Muslim heritage reflected in its grand mosques and Arabic schools (Madrasahs).

Unlike most cities, you won’t find churches or cemeteries here—every corner of Marawi echoes its deep-rooted Islamic culture.When visiting a new place, such as Marawi City, we must first understand what kind of community it has. This includes its economy, way of living, the people, and the taboos observed in the area.

Here are other interesting facts you should know about Marawi City.

Maranaos are Food Enthusiasts in Halal Way

As a predominantly Muslim city, Marawi upholds strict adherence to Halal practices, ensuring that Haram products—those considered sinful—are not sold.

While Christian communities also reside in the city, Marawi remains deeply rooted in Islamic traditions, with only Halal-certified goods permitted in local markets and establishments.

When visiting Marawi, you will find numerous local restaurants, convenience stores, and cafés, which is a testament to the Maranao people’s love for food.

Some of their traditional foods include piaparan na manok, rendang, pater, and yellow rice, locally known as kuning.

Cold Weather

Marawi City is one of the summer capitals of the South due to its cool climate and abundant greenery. Even during summer, wearing a sweater or Jacket is bearable.

No Taxi

Marawi City does not have taxis or ride services like those found in larger urban areas.

Although Marawi is classified as a city, it is relatively small, which is why traditional taxi services are not available.

The primary modes of transportation in the city include buses, motorcycles, jeepneys, and Racal or Bajaj vehicles.

Note that bus services only operate with two trips each day: one early in the morning and another late in the morning.

No 24-hour establishments

In Marawi, there are no 24-hour establishments, except hospitals.

Some areas in Marawi have curfew hours. The longest operating hours for other establishments are until midnight.

Even transportation terminals close as early as 8 PM. To maintain the area’s safety, early closing hours are necessary, and the people comply with this policy.

Modest Dress Code

The Maranao people and other residents of Marawi do not wear revealing clothing out of respect for Muslim culture. Visitors and tourists are encouraged to wear modest or civil attire to demonstrate cultural sensitivity and respect toward the locals.

The City of Tarpaulin

Upon arriving in Marawi, one of the first things you’ll notice is the abundance of tarpaulins displayed across the city. These banners celebrate milestones such as graduations, board exam passers, promotions, and inaugurations—serving as a testament to the deep sense of pride Maranaos have for their family and community.

Marawi City, with its deep-rooted traditions, Halal culinary heritage, and modest way of life, serves as a reminder of the importance of faith and community.

Eid’l Fitr is a time to reflect on our blessings and share joy with one another. This sacred occasion is not just for the Muslim community—it is a celebration of faith, unity, and generosity that inspires us all.

May this Eid bring renewed hope, joy, and countless blessings to every home, fostering peace and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!