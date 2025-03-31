Still Sizzlin’ at 45: Orange Brutus celebrates 45 years of flavors, heart, and Cebuano pride

Cebu City, Philippines – A sizzling milestone is here. Orange Brutus, Cebu’s very own fast-food trailblazer, proudly marks its 45th anniversary, celebrating nearly five decades of serving generations with flavorful meals and unforgettable memories. Since opening its first store in 1980, Orange Brutus has grown into a beloved institution and a true symbol of Cebuano taste and culture.

This 45th anniversary is more than a celebration, it’s a shared milestone with the people of Cebu.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Orange Brutus is turning up the heat on April 1, 2025, with anniversary-exclusive offers and special releases designed to thank the loyal customers who have made the journey possible.

April 1 Only: Anniversary Promos to Savor the Celebration

On this one-day celebration, Orange Brutus is giving back to the community that made it a household name. The first 45 customers per branch will receive a ₱45 Sizzling Burger Steak dine-in voucher, a nostalgic nod to the brand’s early days and best-loved meals. From the 46th customer onward, diners can still enjoy the Sizzling Burger Steak at a ₱45 discount, making this anniversary not only memorable but also deliciously rewarding.

Adding to the excitement is the launch of exclusive 45th anniversary merchandise, available in all stores starting April 1. These limited-edition collectibles are a must-have for long-time fans and food lovers alike, an opportunity to wear or take home a piece of Orange Brutus history.

Still Sizzlin’ at 45 – A Tribute to Cebuano Loyalty

The anniversary theme, “Still Sizzlin’ at 45: First Favorite, Forever Favorite,” reflects Orange Brutus’ heartfelt commitment to the generations of customers who’ve made it a part of their everyday lives. The tagline, “Cebu’s First Favorite,” isn’t just a slogan, it’s a legacy built on trust, flavor, and community connection. From the first bite in 1980 to the present day, Orange Brutus has remained true to its promise: to serve with quality, value, and heart.

Celebrate Your First Favorite

This 45th anniversary is more than a celebration, it’s a shared milestone with the people of Cebu. Join Orange Brutus on April 1 for a sizzling celebration that honors the past, embraces the present, and looks forward to the future.

Follow Orange Brutus on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or visit orangebrutus.com for full details and updates.

Here’s to 45 years of flavor—and many more to come!

advt.