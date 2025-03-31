menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
What's Up!

Danao City is advancing a Local Anti-Epal Ordinance

- March 31, 2025

Danao City is advancing a Local Anti-Epal Ordinance to promote accountability, ethical practices, and responsible governance.

 

Danao City is committed to good governance, ensuring that quality service benefits the community.

 

The drafted ordinance was presented by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through a public hearing on March 27, headed by legislative Vice Mayor Nito Durano.

   Danao City is advancing a Local Anti-Epal Ordinance

This draft ordinance aims to prevent local officials and private individuals from taking credit for government-funded projects by prohibiting the use of their names, initials, or images on project signage, materials, or public property. It also bans posting officials’ names or photos during public events funded by the government.

Danao City is committed to good governance, ensuring that quality service benefits the community, and the final version of the ordinance will be released once approved.

“All credits must be given to the community— the  tax payers,” Vice Mayor Durano said.

advt.

Read More
What's Up!

Danao City is advancing a Local Anti-Epal Ordinance
What's Up!

CIDG Chief Torre, LPG Industry leaders unite against illegal LPG activities
What's Up!

Visayan Electric seals research collab with CIT-U

Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.