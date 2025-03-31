Danao City is advancing a Local Anti-Epal Ordinance to promote accountability, ethical practices, and responsible governance.

Danao City is committed to good governance, ensuring that quality service benefits the community.

The drafted ordinance was presented by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through a public hearing on March 27, headed by legislative Vice Mayor Nito Durano.

This draft ordinance aims to prevent local officials and private individuals from taking credit for government-funded projects by prohibiting the use of their names, initials, or images on project signage, materials, or public property. It also bans posting officials’ names or photos during public events funded by the government.

