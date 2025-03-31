CEL Season 3: UCLM, USJ-R set upper bracket semifinals duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) defending champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars, and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters, set up an upper bracket semifinals clash after securing impressive victories in the ongoing playoffs last weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

The Adelante Jaguars dominated the UC Main Webmasters with a clean 3-0 sweep, while UCLM outlasted the University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors, 3-1, in their respective upper bracket quarterfinal matches.

Klevince Marikit delivered a stellar performance for USJ-R, earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in two games.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: UCLM, CIT-U log crucial wins in MLBB tilt

He tallied five kills and three deaths in Game 1 before capping off his standout showing with six kills, three assists, and one death in Game 3.

Meanwhile, Harold Dave Perez claimed the MVP honors in Game 2 after contributing two kills and four assists for USJ-R.

READ: Cesafi Esports League: USC blanks UC in MLBB clash

For UCLM, Juden Baguio (6 kills, 7 assists), Mark Guzman (3 kills, 7 assists), and Skepper Bacarro (3 kills, 11 assists) shared the spotlight with MVP-like performances that powered their team past USC.

With these results, USC and UC Main have been relegated to the lower bracket, where they will face the qualified play-in teams.

READ: USJ-R’s Jaguars pounce on UP Cebu in Cesafi Esports League

USC will take on CIT-U, while CEC battles UC in a pair of crucial elimination matches scheduled for this coming weekend.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP