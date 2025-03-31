Davao football squads shine in 19th Thirsty Football Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Davaoeño football teams stamped their class in the 19th Thirsty Football Cup over the weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field, clinching multiple titles across various age groups.

Leading the charge were the Crocs Football Club, Ciudad FC-A, and Kingstown FC, all of whom ruled their respective categories against top squads from across the Visayas.

Davao Crocs FC emerged victorious in the Players’ 11 category, defeating fellow Davao squad Kingstown FC, 3-2, in an intense finals clash.

Venjo Tesoro’s stellar performance earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors.

SEMIFINALS

In the semifinals of the Thirsty Football Cup, Davao Crocs FC blanked another Davao powerhouse, Ciudad FC, 2-0, while Kingstown FC pulled off a narrow 1-0 upset over the favored Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC)-A.

Kingstown FC rebounded in the Players’ 7 category, dominating PAREF Springdale, 5-0, in the championship match. Lev Pedregosa’s standout play secured him the MVP award.

En route to the finals, Kingstown FC edged Dirt Industry, 2-1, while PAREF Springdale survived a thrilling 3-2 duel against Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in the semifinals.

Ciudad FC-A sealed Davao’s dominance by capturing the Players’ 9 title after a 2-0 victory over Kingstown FC. Lucas Zao was named MVP for his outstanding efforts.

CEBU-BASED SQUADS

In the other semifinals game, Ciudad FC-A outlasted Nueva Vergara FC, 3-2, while Kingstown FC beat Crocs FC, 2-0, to book their finals ticket.

Cebu-based squads also had their moments, with Abellana National School (ANS) and DBTC-A claiming titles in their respective age groups.

ANS edged Razkals United, 1-0, to clinch the Girls’ 17 crown, with Marianeth Diaz earning MVP honors.

Meanwhile, DBTC-A, which had earlier secured the Boys’ 19 title last Friday, edged the Azkals Development Academy (ADA), 1-0, in the championship behind the heroics of MVP Fourth Paredes.

