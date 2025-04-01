Revilla’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Cebu

MANILA, Philippines — A helicopter carrying Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. was forced to make an emergency landing in Cebu after getting entangled with a kite string.

Revilla’s office confirmed the matter to INQUIRER.net on Monday, saying that the incident took place last March 28.

“He is okay. He and his family had a Mass yesterday to thank the Lord that nothing bad happened,” Revilla’s media relations officer said in Filipino.

In a separate statement also issued on Monday, Revilla recounted his experience, detailing that the pilot aboard the helicopter sensed that there was something off with the aircraft’s tail rotor after a kite’s thread got entangled on it.

Revilla said the pilot, after taking notice of the matter, decided to proceed to an emergency landing.

The re-electionist lawmaker was in Cebu to support the campaign kick-off and proclamation rally of One Cebu Party.

Before the incident, he had been actively visiting various towns in the province to attend local sorties.

