One of Antipolo road rage victims dies – police

MANILA, Philippines — One of the victims in a shooting during a road rage incident in Antipolo City has passed away on Monday, according to city police chief Lt. Col. Ryan Manongdo.

Manongdo made the announcement in a Facebook live, as he revealed plans to amend the frustrated murder complaints filed against the suspect following the death of the victim identified as alias “Peter.”

Based on a police report, Peter sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

“One of the victims already died so we will upgrade the case we filed this afternoon. We’ll amend it because one of the victims is already dead—the one who was shot in the head and was seen lying on the ground,” Manongdo said.

Meanwhile, the two other victims were identified as alias Patrick and Davis. Patrick sustained a gunshot wound on his right arm, while Davis was hit in the right chest while attempting to pacify the altercation.

Initial investigation showed that 28-year-old suspect “Kenneth” and the victims engaged in a road altercation that escalated into a shooting incident along Marcos Highway in Sitio Calumpang, Barangay San Jose.

Manongdo said the suspect was arrested at a Commission on Elections checkpoint, where they recovered the gun and vehicle he used when he injured the victims.

The Antipolo police chief said Kenneth has a license to own and possess firearms but does not have a permit to carry one amid the election gun ban.

