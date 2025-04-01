PDLs in Cebu granted the opportunity to complete college education

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Being behind bars does not hinder one’s education, especially for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

This is the project between the Cebu Technological University (CTU) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Central Visayas (BJMP-7) where 27 PDLs from Cebu City and Danao City got the chance to pursue their tertiary education.

Of this number, 22 were men and five were women who came from Cebu City Male and Female Dormitory and Danao City Jail.

The project is called the Center for Innovation in Education Behind Bars (CIEBB), and classes began last March 17.

For this pilot program, the PDLs were enrolled in a Certificate of Technology major in Computer Technology. This is an associate degree, and they also have on-the-job training within the jail premises.

They attend classes via Zoom, and they submit assignments inside the jail depository areas. Meanwhile, CTU faculty will visit the jails for major exams.

Dr. Denilin Batulan, CTU faculty regent and project leader, said that these students were not yet covered by the free education program. Hence, the local jails are extending their support by covering the fees for the students.

Batulan said that the project aims to address the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on the quality education and 17 on the partnership with the goal.

Qualified students are those who have met the regular student requirements of the university and also underwent tests and interviews. Additionally, they must be a high school or ALS graduate or already in college to enroll in the program.

“Kung unsay gi-comply sa mga (university) students, mao say gi-comply sa mga PDL…wala’y gap,” Batulad said.

Batulad shared that she proposed a skills training program in 2016, which was realized in 2018. These include computer software servicing, welding, bread and pastry, and those trainings where PDLs could get a National Certificate Level 2 (NC II) qualification by TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority).

After having a conversation with those who have earned the certificates, she learned that some would want to finish a college education. Hence, the creation of CIEBB.

As the project’s leader, Batulan wanted to promote her advocacy for education to the PDLs.

She said that beyond employment, PDLs must also be given the chance to start anew, to renew their purpose when they leave the jail.

“Gamay mani para sa uban pero para nako dili gyud ni gamay,” Batulan said.

(This is just a small thing to others but for me this is a big deal.)

