Faulty electrical wiring still main cause of fires in Cebu City — CCFO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has already recorded 86 fire incidents during the first three months of this year, with faulty electrical wirings as still the most common cause.

Data from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO) revealed that from January to March this year, they responded to a total of 86 fires that burned down at least 77 structures.

During the same period, the fires also claimed six lives, including the three young children who perished in a recent fire in Brgy. Mambaling.

For reference, the first quarter for 2025 had a total of 59 days, which meant that Cebu City’s firefighters had to respond to around two fires every day.

Fire investigators estimated the total damage to properties at P24.1 million.

They also revealed the most causes of fire this year, with electrical ignition caused by arcing at the top. This is often attributed to ‘wire jumpers’ or individuals who steal electricity by bypassing meters or tapping into distribution lines.

It was followed by ignition of material from ember, locally referred to as ‘flying alipato’ and then charging batteries that suffer short-circuits or explosions.

This year’s number of fire incidents in Cebu City is slightly lesser compared to those posted during the same period of the previous year.

A separate data from Cebu City Fire Station showed that from January to March 2024, they responded to 110 fire incidents that burned down 90 structures, and P48 million in properties.

Six people died also died due to fires in 2024.

