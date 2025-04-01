Cases of fruit juice spill creates traffic in Mandaue
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 100 cases of fruit juice were spilled along F.F. Cruz Street in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, around 9 a.m. on April 1, 2025, after the truck’s binder failed while transporting the cargo, resulting in a temporary obstruction and a messy cleanup operation.
According to Traffic Personnel Victor Maluya Jr., the delivery truck was traveling from C.D. Seno towards F.F. Cruz when the securing binder unexpectedly gave way.
This caused approximately 100 cases of fruit juice bottles to fall off the vehicle, shattering upon impact and spilling their contents onto the road.
READ:
Cebu street food? Here are two lamaws known by Cebuanos
Public reminded: Follow traffic rules to avoid accidents
Traffic capital of the world
In addition to the broken bottles, some passersby and bystanders took intact bottles, increasing the total loss. The damage to the fruit juice spill is estimated at P30,000.
Mai-Mai Alenton, a staff member of the office of the dealer, said that the cases were supposed to be transported from the warehouse in Barangay Guizo to another warehouse in Barangay Subangdaku.
She confirmed that the fruit juice company is currently in the process of addressing the situation, adding that the driver will be held liable for the incident.
Traffic personnel, along with the dealer’s staff, worked together to clear the area, though the fruit juice spill caused delays for motorists traveling through the affected route.
The truck driver was issued a citation ticket by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) for obstruction of traffic and unsafe cargo handling.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.