Melvin Jerusalem aims to settle unfinished business with Collazo

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Even in the midst of celebration, Melvin Jerusalem is already plotting his redemption against Oscar Collazo, the man who took his World Boxing Organization (WBO) minimumweight title in 2023.

With his recent successful defense of the World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight championship against Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka, Jerusalem is now setting his sights on a unification bout against the Puerto Rican Collazo.

Jerusalem confirmed to CDN Digital that plans for a rematch with Collazo were already in motion even before his fight with Shigeoka.

However, he was laser-focused on securing victory against the Japanese fighter, which he did convincingly with a lopsided unanimous decision.

“Gi plano na daan. Naa na plano mag unification mi ni Collazo, pero focus mi ni Yudai kay dili basta-basta kontrahon. Karon nga okay na, nidaog nako, naa ta chance mo rematch ni Collazo,” said Jerusalem.

(We already had that planned. We were planning for a unification against Collazo, but for now the focus was on Yudai because he was not an ordinary opponent. Now, that I already won against him, I now have a chance for a rematch against Collazo.)

Unification bout

To recall, Jerusalem lost his WBO world title to Collazo just five months after capturing it in a sensational fashion, stopping Masataka Taniguchi in the second round of their January 2023 bout in Japan.

His title reign was short-lived, as an ill-timed training camp and late travel to the United States resulted in poor acclimatization, which disrupted his sleep patterns and ultimately led to a seventh-round stoppage loss to Collazo.

Now, with experience and lessons learned, Jerusalem is eager to avenge that stinging defeat and become a unified champion.

While a unification bout with Collazo is likely to take place in the United States, Jerusalem is hopeful that a Japanese promoter will step in and help co-promote the fight in Japan, offering a neutral battleground.

“Ganahan ko diri sa Japan, pero wala may maka-promote kay mahal kaayo si Collazo ron,” he admitted.

(I wanted the fight done in Japan, but no one can handle the promotion because Collazo is now very expensive.)

‘Mobalos gyud ta’

Jerusalem also revealed that Manny Pacquiao’s Blow-by-Blow boxing series has expressed willingness to co-promote the fight alongside Collazo’s promoters.

However, early discussions indicate that the rematch is likely to be held in New York.

“Ang plano sa Blow-by-Blow ni sir Manny (Pacquiao), i-share ang promotions. Pero gi-offeran mi daan duwaon, sa New York duwaon. Mouli ko ron petsa 8 sa Manila para maka-process sa visa, for one month mi mag-adjust,” Jerusalem added.

(The plan of Blow-by-Blow of Sir Manny is to share the promotions. They made an offer to have the fight in New York. I will return to Manila on the 8th to process my visa, for one month I need to adjust.)

Determined to settle the score, Jerusalem vowed to give everything he has in a rematch with Collazo, just as he did against Shigeoka.

“Mobalos gyud ta. Buhos gyud nato taman, pareho ni Yudai. Nakaduwa naman nako siya, paningkamotan ta ni ug maayo, kay wala ni pildi.”

(I will have my revenge. I will give it all just like what I did with Yudai. I already fought with him (Collazo) before that is why I will have to do my best because he remains undefeated.)

