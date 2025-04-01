39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards Special Citation recipients

CEBU CITY—Some of Cebu’s finest athletes, teams, and coaches will be recognized with Special Citations at the 39th Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC)-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on April 26, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

After thorough deliberation by SAC-SMB Sports Awards members, led by its president John Pages, a total of 68 special citation awards across 21 different sports will be presented to Cebu’s outstanding performers in 2024.

In arnis, Troy Nathaniel Abing and Team Likha Anyo Espada y Daga will be honored for their stellar performances at the Palarong Pambansa.

For athletics, Asia Paraase, Artjoy Torregosa, and Mark Mahinay will receive recognition for their exceptional individual performances in the Palarong Pambansa and PRISAA.

In basketball, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, Abellana National School Girls team, and Catmon Integrated School 3×3 Girls squad will be feted for their achievements. Individual honorees include Roger Pogoy, Nic Cabañero, and Nickson Cabañero.

For boxing, professional fighters John Kevin Jimenez, Jeo Santisima, Esneth Domingo, Reymart Tagacanao, Rodel Wenceslao, Alex Santisima Jr., Rhonvex Capuloy, Ian Paul Abne, and Berland Robles will be recognized for winning regional titles. Amateur standouts Mark Ashley Fajardo, Cris Ivhan Espina, and AJ Basalo will also receive citations, along with coach Michael Domingo, who guided Melvin Jerusalem to the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight championship.

Chess, dancesports, football

Also winning Special Citations in the 39th SAC-SMB Sports Awards are chess players the Toledo Xignex Trojans, Edelyn Vosotros, Kristina Concepcion Belano, and Mario Mangubat will be honored.

For dancesport, the awardees are Mitchloni Dinauanao and Francis Dave Sombal, Danieca Ansay and Nash Placencia, and Shadelle Hernandez and Rhyss Fajardo.

In football, Cebu Football Club (CFC) will be recognized for its historic qualification for the AFC Champions League. Other awardees include the Don Bosco (DBTC)-CVFA U-19 team, DBTC Elementary team, and the University of San Carlos (USC). Leo Maquiling will also be honored for being named Best Striker in the UAAP.

For karatedo, Allison Kyle Quiroga, Jeremy Laurence Nopre, and Karate Pilipinas head coach Rhodee Reynes Saavedra will be cited for their achievements.

In racing, Jesse Garcia, Toyota Team Cebu, and Christwil Villanueva will be recognized.

For scrabble, Lear Jet Dela Cruz and Lord Garnett Talisic will receive awards for their performance in the Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championships.

Triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting

In triathlon, SAC-SMB Sports Awards will commend Raven Faith Alcoseba, Andrew Kim Remolino, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, Matthew Justine Hermosa, Christy Ann Perez, Renz Wynn Corbin, and Fidel Victor Redillas will be honored.

In volleyball, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) will receive three special citations for its Men’s, Boys’, and Girls’ squads after winning Cesafi titles. The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Women’s team will also be recognized.

For weightlifting, awardees include John Dexter Tabique, Eron Borres, Albert Bacaro, and John Dominic Bohol.

Other special citation awardees include Team Kartzone Cebu for karting, Lillia Sage Dazo for gymnastics, Cebu United Masters for dragonboat, Rena Jean Tigmo for taekwondo, Ernest Ybañez for flag football, LJ Go for golf, Motik Panugalinog for skateboarding, and Kurt Clement Barrera for tennis.

The 39th SAC-SMB Cebu Sports Awards will serve as a testament to Cebu’s thriving sports scene, honoring the dedication, hard work, and excellence of its athletes, teams, and mentors.

