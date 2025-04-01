Mike Rama: Arrest warrant issued vs dismissed mayor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A warrant of arrest has been issued against dismissed Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama in connection with a nepotism case that the Office of the Ombudsman elevated to the courts for alleged violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Rama, who is currently running for mayor in the May 2025 elections, confirmed during a news media forum on Tuesday, April 1, that he had been made aware of the arrest warrant weeks ago.

However, he questioned why the warrant originated from San Carlos City rather than Cebu City, where the alleged offense was committed.

“I have to attend to the situation with much circumspection. Now that the warrant has been signed, it means that anywhere I am, they can just handcuff me,” he said.

The former mayor revealed that he posted bail amounting to P270,000 in a Cebu City court.

Furthermore, Mike Rama condemned what he called political persecution and vowed to continue his mayoral campaign despite the ongoing legal battle.

“When will this end? When will persecution come to an end? I will never, never surrender. Only death can stop my candidacy as mayor of Cebu City,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rama’s legal counsel, Lawyer Collin Rosell, explained how the case was handled, particularly why the warrant was issued in San Carlos City.

“The question is why a criminal case was filed when nepotism is not even a criminal offense. They converted it into a violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019), claiming that he took advantage of his position by appointing relatives. But those relatives were already employed at City Hall before he became mayor,” he said.

According to Rosell, the case was transferred to San Carlos City due to a Supreme Court resolution that mandates cases involving public officials be handled in a different judicial region, especially if the alleged damage is below P1 million.

He also confirmed that, aside from posting bail, they are preparing for trial to challenge the charges.

Rosell further emphasized that Mike Rama’s candidacy will not be affected, asserting that the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) is “strange” about the situation.

“Again, kining nga kasoha regarding sa iyang pag dagan, stranger ang Comelec ani,” he said.

In October 2024, Mike Rama was ordered dismissed from service.

In a decision issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, the anti-graft office, in its 17-page decision, found him “guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct.”

He was meted the penalty of dismissal from service “which shall carry with it cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in the government service”.

