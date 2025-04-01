Cebu Elite, Conquistadores, Aces clinch titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu-based teams capped the 19th Thirsty Football Cup with title-winning performances, ensuring a fitting conclusion to the three-day football festival held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) over the weekend.

This after a dominant run by the Davao teams in the earlier stages of the competition.

Among the standout performers for Cebu was Cebu Elite that clinched the Women’s Open title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Cuartel FC from Agusan del Norte.

Trizza Mae Musni starred for the Cebu side, earning the division’s coveted “Most Valuable Player” (MVP) award. Prior to their final triumph, Cebu Elite edged past Diamond Hill Sliders in an intense semifinal, prevailing 8-7, while Cuartel FC triumphed over Masbate 3-1 in their own semifinal clash.

Also securing championship glory in the 19th Thirsty Football Cup was the Conquistadores FC that triumphed 7-6 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout against JR Impas-B FC to claim the men’s open title.

Yuri Moroi’s stellar performances throughout the tournament earned him the MVP accolade.

In their semifinal, Conquistadores FC dispatched Cebu United 3-1, while JR Impas-B FC narrowly defeated Rongcales Futbolitos 1-0.

Meanwhile, Aces Cebu United FC emerged victorious in the Boys’ 15 category, overcoming the Azkals Development Academy (ADA) Cebu-A 1-0 in a tightly contested final.

Revir Deada played a pivotal role in Aces’ success, earning MVP honors. In the semifinals of the 19th Thirsty Football Cup, Aces Cebu United triumphed 1-0 over Tamasak FC, while ADA Cebu-A advanced after a tense penalty shootout, winning 5-4 against DBTC-A.

Finally, NYFC Davao joined their fellow Davao-based teams in securing a title, defeating Ciudad FC 3-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout. John Marco Sumobay’s performances earned him the MVP distinction in the division.

