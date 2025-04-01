Cebu City Fire Dept.: No emergency call made during Mambaling fire that killed 3 children

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No calls for assistance were made during the recent fire incident at Sitio Avocado, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on the morning of March 29.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, reported this during a news media forum on Tuesday, April 1.

“Wala to siyay caller, so frustrating nga mas mag-una pa gud usahay makakita ta sa Facebook, no. Naay mag-live dayon, nakatawag na ba mo ug bombero?” he said. (There was no caller. It’s so frustrating that sometimes we even see it on Facebook first. Someone goes live right away—have you called the firefighters yet?)

Villanueva stated that the initial cause of the fire was children playing with matchsticks near a butane canister.

He also mentioned that candles were considered as a possible cause.

The fire destroyed 20 residences and partially damaged five others.

According to Villanueva, fire responders from the Pardo Fire Substation, who were en route to South Road Properties for seminars and drills, noticed the blaze at 8:51 a.m. and arrived at the fire scene two minutes later, at 8:53 a.m.

However, he said that by the time they arrived, the fire had already fully developed.

Villanueva emphasized that the lack of an emergency call delayed communication, which is crucial in preventing damage and saving lives.

“It was unfortunate that the Cebu City Fire Station and our LGU did not receive any call from the residents of Mambaling or anyone else. Wala jud tay nadawat nga tawag,” he said.

He also highlighted the recurring issue of fires caused by children playing with hazardous objects.

Villanueva urged parents and guardians to ensure that matchsticks, candles, and butane canisters are stored securely and kept out of children’s reach.

The Mambaling fire resulted in the deaths of three young children, aged 6, 4, and 3.

According to data from the Cebu City Fire Office (CCFO), from January to March 2025, the CCFO responded to 86 fires, which destroyed 77 structures and caused P24.1 million in damages.

During the same period in 2024, they handled 110 fire incidents, resulting in P48 million in property damage and six fatalities. /Pinky Rondina, CTU-Tuburan Intern with reports from Morexette Marie Erram

