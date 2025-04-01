Belano, Pasignajen, Rodriguez lord ‘Checkmate Cebu 2025’ tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – John Lester Belano, Matt Andrew Pasignajen, and Michael Johan Rodriguez emerged as champions in their respective divisions at the Checkmate Cebu 2025 chess tournament held on Sunday, March 30.

Belano dominated the 20-under juniors category, while Pasignajen triumphed in the 14-under juniors division, and Rodriguez claimed victory in the 16-under unrated category.

Belano finished with a near-perfect score of 7.0 points, securing six wins and two draws in this school-based tournament held at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

Reduard Contaoi and Limuel Tampus both finished with 6.5 points in the 20-under juniors category but were ranked based on their tie-break points.

Belano’s victory earned him a champion’s purse of P12,000 along with a trophy, while Contaoi and Tampus received P8,000 and P5,000, respectively.

JUNIORS CATEGORY

In the 14-under juniors category of the Checkmate Cebu 2025, Pasignajen delivered a flawless performance, winning all eight of his matches to finish with a perfect 8.0 points. He took home the P7,000 prize.

Jelleone Alsola and Loisse Antonette Lozada, both with 6.5 points, placed second and third, respectively.

Rodriguez topped the 16-under unrated category with 6.5 points in the seven-round competition. Andre Elijah Fabon and Dawson Joash Rodriguez, who both scored 6.0 points, finished in second and third place. Rodriguez received P5,000 and a trophy for his victory.

In addition to the individual champions, the top 10 finishers in all three divisions received corresponding cash prizes, courtesy of the organizers, the Cebu School of Chess, in partnership with the Singapore International School.

Special awards were also presented to the top schools: the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the 20-under category, Pinamungajan National High School in the 14-under division, and Sacred Heart School-Hijas de Jesus in the 16-under category.

