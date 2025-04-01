Construction worker nabbed in Cebu City buy-bust, 1 kilo of shabu seized

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A construction worker was arrested after authorities confiscated more than a kilogram of alleged drugs during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Omega, Brgy. Sawang Calero, Cebu City, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at around 12:00 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Norman Goc-ong, 37, a married man residing in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Goc-ong was considered a high-value individual in the illegal drug trade.

The buy-bust operation was initiated by the Sawang Calero Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

During the operation, authorities confiscated 1,050 grams of suspected shabu worth P7.1 million. The illegal drugs were submitted to the Regional Crime Laboratory Office-7 for examination.

The suspect had been under surveillance and monitoring for two weeks after authorities received a report about his illegal activities.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had been involved in illegal activities for more than three months.

He operated within Barangay Sawang Calero, Barangay Mambaling, and neighboring barangays in Cebu City.

Goc-ong was reportedly able to dispose of around 500 grams of shabu every week.

The suspect sourced his supply from a prisoner at Cebu City Jail.

Currently, the suspect is in custody pending the filing of charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

