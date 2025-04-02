cdn mobile

$5.58B fighter-jet sale to Philippines approved by US

By: Agence France Presse April 02,2025 - 07:47 AM

Journalists film a US Air Force F-16 fighter jet as it takes off during the US-Philippines joint air force military exercise dubbed 'Cope Thunder' at Basa Air Base in Pampanga on April 11, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP [FILE PHOTO])

WASHINGTON, United States — The United States said Tuesday it has approved a sale of $5.58 billion in F-16 fighter-jets to the Philippines, as Washington backs its ally in rising tensions over China.

The State Department said it was green-lighting the sale that includes 20 F-16 jets and related equipment to the Philippines, a treaty-bound ally of the United States.

The sale will “improve the security of a strategic partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in Southeast Asia,” a State Department statement said.

US Air Force F-16 fighter jets are parked during the US-Philippines joint air force military exercise dubbed 'Cope Thunder' at Basa Air Base in Pampanga on April 11, 2024. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP [FILE PHOTO])

The sale will boost “the Philippine Air Force’s ability to conduct maritime domain awareness” and “enhance its suppression of enemy air defenses,” it said.

President Donald Trump’s administration has sought to redirect US military efforts to Asia to face a rising China, especially as tensions rise over Taiwan, and to lessen involvement in Europe despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Philippines and China have seen months of escalating confrontations in the South China Sea. Beijing claims almost the entirety of the crucial waterway, despite an international ruling that its assertion has no merit.

On a recent visit to Manila, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed to “reestablish deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region” in light of “threats from the Communist Chinese.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated US defense commitments to the Philippines, a contrast to the Trump administration’s frequent talk of “freeloading” off the United States by allies in Europe.

TAGS: F-16 fighter jets, Philippines, US
